Israel ranked as most destabilizing country according to Global National Brands Index

Israel has been ranked last in the 2024 Nation Brands Index (NBI), placing it among the world’s most underdeveloped and unstable countries, according to the latest report published by Anholt Nation Brands Index on Tuesday.

The findings, based on a comprehensive survey conducted between July and August 2024, highlight a growing global sentiment that perceives Israel as a destabilizing force rather than an innovative and progressive nation.

The NBI survey, which gathered insights from over 40,000 respondents across 70 countries, ranked countries based on six key dimensions: governance, culture, people and society, exports, immigration and investment, and tourism.

Governance measures perceptions of a country’s political stability, transparency, and security. Culture evaluates a nation’s heritage, arts, and sports. People and society assess friendliness, openness, and global employability. Exports focus on technological innovation, product quality, and economic influence. Immigration and investment examine the country’s business environment, attractiveness for relocation, and foreign investment potential. Tourism considers a nation’s appeal as a travel destination, the beauty of its architecture, and the general willingness of respondents to visit.

According to the NBI report, Israel performed poorly across all categories, particularly among younger respondents, with Generation Z overwhelmingly ranking at the bottom. Israel compared to to other countries according to the National Brands Index. (credit: Designed with elements from Canva, Shutterstock)

The study also revealed a growing aversion to Israeli products, with many respondents indicating they were unwilling to purchase goods labeled “Made in Israel.” This suggests a de facto boycott that could pose a serious risk to Israeli exports and international business operations.

Despite its reputation as the "Startup Nation," Israel’s technological leadership is not widely recognized beyond specific industry circles. European respondents, for example, ranked Israel lower in technological advancements than the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing the idea that Israel’s self-perception does not align with how it is viewed globally.

Although Israel maintains high objective indicators, such as a GDP per capita that is 80 percent higher than the nations it is grouped with and a life expectancy of 83 years, its ranking remains exceptionally low. Only 40 percent of the countries ranked alongside Israel are democracies, suggesting that Israel’s democratic character is not perceived as a distinguishing advantage.

The Palestinian issue also continues to impact international sentiment. For the first time, Brand IL, a private initiative, ensured Palestine was included in the rankings.

While Palestine was placed below Israel, it received greater sympathy in the Muslim world, China, and among younger generations. Additionally, the NBI report highlights a broader trend in which conflict nations are penalized equally, regardless of the context.

Countries involved in ongoing disputes, including Russia, Ukraine, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority, were all placed at the bottom of the index, reinforcing the global perception that such nations contribute to instability rather than progress.

Brand IL's $100 million rebranding campaign

In response to Israel’s deteriorating global image, the private initiative Brand IL has launched a $100 million rebranding effort aimed at reversing negative perceptions and repositioning Israel on the international stage.

The initiative seeks to establish a Development Financial Institution (DFI), utilizing blended capital from governmental, business, and philanthropic sources. The focus will be on launching outreach programs in key target countries, particularly among younger demographics, to unlock new markets for Israeli technologies and innovations.

Brand IL aims to shift Israel’s nation-branding strategy away from traditional public diplomacy, which has relied heavily on justification and explanation, and toward a model that positions Israel as a solution provider to global challenges. The initiative will work to expand Israel’s international footprint by creating strategic networks across business, technology, academia, and government.

As part of its approach, Brand IL will begin by engaging smaller, targeted communities with the goal of creating a ripple effect that fosters long-term relationships. The organization also plans to develop a self-sustaining platform independent of government influence, ensuring continuity and stability regardless of political shifts.

Motti Scherf, founder of Brand IL, commented on the initiative, saying, “Israel has lost its legitimacy in the international community and has been cast into the backyard of global affairs. It is time to acknowledge the failure of traditional public diplomacy and adopt innovative nation-branding models.”

Taking inspiration from successful national branding models in South Korea, Singapore, Germany, and the UAE, Brand IL has assembled a global task force led by Simon Anholt, a world-renowned expert in national branding. The initiative is backed by international investors and philanthropists, including Morris Kahn.

As Israel faces an unprecedented global rejection, Brand IL’s initiative seeks to reshape its international perception, strengthen economic relationships, and redefine Israel’s position as a forward-thinking, innovation-driven nation.