Palestinian terrorist kills two reservists in infiltration shooting attack

Two IDF reservist soldiers were killed and eight were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack at a military stand near Tayasir in the northern West Bank-Jordan Valley area, at a time when security concerns about rising terror activity from the territory have increased due to the release of Palestinian security prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

Warr.-Ofc. Ofer Yung, 39, and Warr.-Ofc. Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman, 43, were killed. The assailant was shot dead after an exchange of fire.

The incident began at around 6 a.m., though initial reviews suggest that the terrorist arrived in the area in the middle of the night, waiting for daybreak to attack.

When two of the soldiers were about to exit the military outpost and opened the door, the terrorist opened fire on both of them, killing one of them.

The terrorist took up a position at the entrance and opened fire on the other nine soldiers inside the outpost. The soldiers, though caught by surprise, returned fire both from within the outpost as well as from the outpost watch tower. IDF operation in the West Bank (credit: IDF)

Eventually, the terrorist began to retreat to try to flee. The acting battalion commander arrived on the scene with additional forces and started to engage the terrorist from a new vector.

A soldier then threw a grenade at the terrorist, wounding him and causing him to stop firing. The soldiers then shot him.

During the gunfight, the IDF had a drone nearby, providing some intelligence, but the assailant succeeded in getting to such proximity to the soldiers that the drone could not fire on him, lest it strike the soldiers as well.

Military officials criticized the security conditions at the outpost and the troops’ ability to protect themselves.

Palestinian footage from the scene suggests the assailant advanced under cover of darkness from a built-up area, reached the checkpoint, and entered the compound before opening fire. The soldiers responded in kind. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The footage also shows shots fired at the pillbox, though it remains unclear whether they were from the assailant targeting the position or if he had already entered it and was being fired upon by troops.

Friedman was a member of Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv. The kibbutz said he was born in Safed in 1981 to a Chabad family, had seven brothers and six children, and worked for the Israel Electric Corporation.

“Tzvika was an honest, moral, and value-driven person. He loved everyone around him, was one with nature, volunteered in the police, loved basketball, and went with his kids to many games.”

Yung worked for a green energy construction company and left behind his wife and two young children.

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said at the site, “This is a terrible attack where we lost two reservists.” He sent condolences to the families.

The attack comes amid intensified IDF counterterror operations in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin, Tubas, Tammun, Tulkarm, and Kabatiya, as part of Operation Iron Wall.

On Monday, the IDF reported over 100 arrests of wanted individuals and the elimination of approximately 50 terrorists. Additionally, dozens of weapons and explosive devices were confiscated, and 23 structures used for terrorist activities were demolished in Jenin.

Security officials said “the operation will continue as long as necessary,” as directed by the security cabinet. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as “a large-scale and significant military operation to eliminate terrorism in Jenin,” adding that it was “another step in achieving our goal – strengthening security in Judea and Samaria.”

He emphasized that Israel is systematically countering “the Iranian axis wherever it extends its reach – whether in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, or Judea and Samaria. And we will continue to do so.”Amid rising security threats, the Judea and Samaria Division has been reinforced with special units and combat battalions to secure roads and settlements and carry out widespread arrests while also responding to violent riots.

The Yesha Council

The Yesha Council said, “In this difficult hour, we wish to strengthen the IDF soldiers and their commanders. Our brave fighters’ relentless battle keeps the vile terrorists away from the homes of Israeli citizens and prevents scenes similar to October 7 from occurring in Afula and Netanya.

“This morning’s attack once again proves that Arab terrorism seeks to harm the State of Israel and IDF soldiers. The Israeli government must decisively defeat Arab terrorism and declare the application of Israeli sovereignty to prevent the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country,” it said.

As the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal continues and with Netanyahu in the US to finalize the details of the next phase, the IDF said on Tuesday that it fired warning shots at several suspects that got close to soldiers operating in different areas of the Gaza Strip, and “presented as a threat.”

An Israel Air Force jet shot at a car that moved from the center of the enclave to the north, on a route that had not been approved for vehicle movement, and without going through the approved inspection processes, per the terms of the deal.

Navy observers later located a vessel going out of the approved bounds, and fired a warning shot once, then twice, before the vessel returned to shore.

In central Gaza, troops shot at two individuals who, the military said, posed a threat. After they didn’t retreat, troops shot again, and one hit was registered, said the military.In a nearby area, said the IDF, warning shots were fired on vehicles that got close to them and posed a threat.

“The IDF is committed to fully implementing the conditions of the agreement for the return of the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers. The IDF once again calls on the residents of Gaza to follow its instructions and avoid approaching troops deployed in the area,” said the military.•