Bridging borders: Ono Academic College launches international occupational therapy program for olim

‘Occupational therapy is one of the fastest-growing and dynamic health professions in Israel today,” says Dr. Naomi Ferziger, recently appointed director and academic head of the international occupational therapy (OT) program at Ono Academic College.

Marking its 30th anniversary, Ono Academic College will be opening its International School this October at its central campus in Kiryat Ono. It will be offering four different programs for new olim: a bachelor’s degree in OT, a BA in business administration (finance), an MBA in business administration, and an MA in art therapy. ONO’S INTERNATIONAL School will meet at the school’s main campus in Kiryat Ono. (Credit: Ono Academic College)

Ono’s International School will offer a unique learning program tailored for new olim, with personalized curricula and dedicated mentors. Its state-of-the-art campus, comfortable housing, and enriching exploration of Israeli society will enable easy integration into local life.

Ferziger moved to Israel in 1987 after receiving her OT training at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York. She has worked in the profession for over 35 years, eventually serving as chairperson of the National Overseeing Board for OT. She views her new role as closing a circle that began when she made aliyah.

“I’ve had the privilege of partnering in the profound development of OT in Israel. Today, it is well-known, respected, and in demand. Cutting-edge research and innovative treatments developed locally have gained international renown and are today integral to Israel’s OT landscape. It is gratifying to have experienced this evolution first-hand.” STUDENTS IN Ono’s International School will study in a warm and inviting atmosphere. (Credit: Ono Academic College)

Prior to joining OAC, Ferziger served as the head of the OT department at ALEH Bnei Brak, a large institution for multi-challenged children and young adults. There, she gained extensive clinical experience working directly with this population, guiding her staff toward formulating fresh treatment approaches.

In parallel with her clinical practice, Ferziger advanced her scientific knowledge and research skills through her PhD studies in neuroscience at Bar-Ilan University. Her dissertation focuses on the interface of cognitive ability and visual attention among children with cerebral palsy (CP). DR. NAOMI FERZIGER:

Ferziger has subsequently published multiple peer-reviewed articles. She brings this wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role as director and academic head of the international OT program at Ono Academic College.

OCCUPATIONAL therapy, she explains, is a health profession that empowers individuals with an array of physical and/or cognitive challenges to maximize their participation in meaningful activities, such as self-care, play, work, and leisure. These are both critical to their everyday needs and enhance their lives.

OTs work with diverse populations, from infants to older adults. Their multifaceted clinical toolkit utilizes a variety of specialized technologies to achieve therapeutic goals. To properly assess the function of their patients and plan therapeutic engagements, OTs analyze medical factors such as muscle weakness, sensory impairments, and cognitive difficulties, applying their rigorous studies of anatomy, neuropsychology, kinesiology, psychology, and other medical sciences.

By blending scientific knowledge with a holistic approach, OTs develop personalized approaches that advance individuals toward living productive and fulfilling lives to the best of their capabilities. “A child born with CP or developmental delay may be limited in their involvement in these activities,” says Ferziger.

Similarly, “An adult who suffered a stroke or is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease may find themselves struggling to get dressed, use their laptop, prepare a simple meal, or play an instrument.” She notes that OTs examine function within three overlapping “circles” – the person, the activity, and the environment.

For example, consider an adult who has suffered a stroke. He may experience a range of challenges, including muscle weakness, impaired coordination, and difficulty with cognitive skills such as attention and memory. OTs will assess his abilities and limitations, analyze the activity and the environment in which it is performed, and then develop a treatment plan that may involve physical exercises, adaptive strategies, and cognitive rehabilitation techniques.

The Faculty of Health Sciences at Ono Academic College was established 15 years ago and the OT program has been a part of the program since its inception. Ferziger, who has directed the program for seven years, is thrilled to be now spearheading the international program. “We need dedicated health professionals today in Israel. We need olim who are motivated to make a difference. I feel I have a mission to help make this a reality,” she says.

MAKING THINGS easier for olim is one of the hallmarks of the OT program in the Ono international program. “Ono’s OT program uniquely blends clinical fieldwork with practical application so that our students will enter their first clinical fieldwork at the end of their second year able to work professionally,” Ferziger says.

Throughout the degree, students will be incorporated into top-rate clinical settings that will enable them to nurture the practical skills that will facilitate their professional development. “We take pride in providing top placements, supporting our students throughout their learning experience, and in the positive feedback we receive from these settings about our students and their knowledge bases,” she says.

One of the unique educational aspects of the OT program, she explains, is Ono’s simulation center, which offers its students the opportunity to practice performing intake, assessment, and treatment techniques with trained actors who simulate patients and case studies.

“This hands-on experience is invaluable for all students,” asserts Ferziger, “and will be expanded upon in the International School program by offering the opportunity to practice professional skills in preparation for work in the clinical setting.”

Ferziger explains that the simulations and the debriefing sessions that follow the experience are part of the personal attention given to students at Ono. “Our faculty are outstanding clinicians, academic pedagogues, and researchers. Alongside these achievements, we pride ourselves on giving our students individualized attention and assistance and fostering a warm and supportive learning environment – a home base where our students can grow intellectually.”

Recalling her personal experience making aliyah with her husband as a newly graduated OT in 1987, Ferziger says that though she was fluent in Hebrew when she arrived, she was overwhelmed. “I had very little support, and I felt insecure. It was very challenging.”

By contrast, students in Ono’s International School, she notes, will benefit from a professional support system. “While the OT program is rewarding, it is also challenging and demanding. Our students will have the backing of the faculty and administration alongside them, aiding and rooting for their success,” she says.

She adds that students who have made aliyah and go through the program together will develop a strong sense of collegiality and an organic professional network. The Ono campus is an attractive and friendly place, she notes, with hubs for studying and socializing. “It is designed to be community-oriented and inviting.”

As part of the holistic OT curriculum, students at Ono’s International School will learn about the Israeli healthcare system, both its strengths and challenges. “This will help them understand where OTs work in Israel, where there are acute needs, what those needs are, and how they can begin to make an impact.”

As students progress through the OT program, Ono will continue to meet their needs by helping them plan for their future. In the final semester, students will learn how to write a CV and the program will incorporate a segment on the initial steps to opening a private clinic.

It is not difficult for occupational therapists to find work, according to Ferziger. Nonetheless, the school is committed to helping its graduates find the most suitable job placements and maintain contact through an extensive alumni association.

“Israel has a critical need for occupational therapists, unquestionably for the thousands of soldiers who must undergo intensive post-war rehabilitation, but also to address the needs of the many civilians impacted by conflict, including young children,” Ferziger emphasizes.

She highlights the tremendous potential for olim to contribute meaningfully to Israeli society through this profession. “Quite a few olim consider studying OT in Israel, but the language barrier can be a deterrent. We aim to bridge that gap, provide access, and open the door to this fulfilling career path.

