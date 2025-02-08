Three ex-hostages in serious condition, appear starved, lost 30% of weight

Released Israeli hostages Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi are in serious condition and appear to have lost about 30% of their overall weight, according to a preliminary medical examination that was reported to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center on Saturday.

The condition of the three former hostages is possibly the most worrying medical condition of a released hostage to date.

The three appear frail and malnourished upon being freed after 491 days captive in Gaza. They will be flown to the medical centers via helicopter.

The three emerged from the Hamas vehicle exhausted and showing signs of extreme starvation. Their walk was slow, they appeared weak, and they were supported by Hamas personnel. Their BMI, when compared to their older photos before the abduction, dropped to abnormal levels, with clear evidence of severe weight loss and prolonged nutritional neglect.

Extreme starvation occurs when the body does not receive enough calories, proteins, and essential nutrients for an extended period of time. In such a state, the body begins to break down fat and muscle tissue to produce energy, leading to severe weight loss and impaired vital functions.

Prolonged starvation can cause severe malnutrition, which is manifested by severe loss of muscle mass, extreme weakness, immunosuppression, impaired cardiovascular function, severe digestive problems, and mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety.

Treatment of the three hostages will be lengthy

The treatment will be a gradual and delicate process, carried out according to unique medical protocols. First, initial stabilization will be carried out, which includes fluid and electrolyte infusions if necessary. Then, a gradual return to nutrition will be made to prevent "refeeding syndrome", a life-threatening condition in which the body reacts excessively to food after a period of starvation. Essential nutritional supplements will be given, along with close medical monitoring of heart, kidney, and liver functions.

Psychological support will be provided to cope with the mental traumas suffered during captivity.

The hostages' rehabilitation process is expected to be a lengthy one, as some of the physical and mental damage could be deemed irreversible.