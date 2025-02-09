Going for the good life in Gadera - review

When thinking about a relaxing and luxurious overnight getaway, the destination of Gadera is probably not on anyone’s top ten list.

However, that list will have to be ranked anew, thanks to the Lear Sense hotel and spa, and its accompanying gourmet Aberta Bistro.

Nestled unobtrusively in a historic building on a side street adjacent to the quaint main walkway of the town of 30,000 that was established in 1884, the Lear Sense boasts some 30 spacious rooms, topped by a rooftop heated pool and spa.

Established a decade ago, the hotel might be one of the Israeli tourism industry’s best-kept secrets – but won’t be for long. Although, like most hotels in the country, it’s been hit financially by the war, the Lear Sense fills up on weekends with couples eager to have a pampered experience. (Hint: It would be perfect for a Valentine’s Day surprise for your special someone.) THE INTERIOR of a Lear Exclusive suite. (credit: Simplex 360)

One immediate advantage to city hotels is the spacious free parking lot for guests. So the relaxation begins even before entering the establishment, instead of being all tense from looking for a parking space or paying through the nose in a lot.

The ambiance in the lobby and the rooms exudes subdued tranquility, with tasteful décor and a hushed vibe (no shouting across the room here). The indoor rooftop pool is conveniently adjacent to both a well-stocked bar, and Spa Shaya, featuring a range of treatments (which need to be booked in advance) and a Turkish hammam. Everyone walks around in the cushiony oversized bathrobes and slippers provided in the rooms.

The “crème” of the Gadera experience

AS SEDUCTIVE and satisfying as that all sounds, the “crème” of the Gadera experience is the “Lear Exclusive” – three luxury suites situated across an outdoor courtyard and separated from the hotel by a gate accessible only to those guests.

The Odem (Ruby), Bazalt (Basalt), and Einbar (Amber) suites – named after stones found in the Golan Heights – are each designed with a spacious open-plan layout, complete with a terrace including a private Jacuzzi, high ceilings with elegant wood beams, and stone walls.

The three suites share an exclusive outdoor, heated pool and sauna, amid tropical greenery. Indeed, you forget where you are – and relaxing in the compound, you could easily find yourself transported to Thailand or Bali.

The inside of the suites are equally impressive, with a huge bedroom decorated with oversized pillows, unique light fixtures and hand-woven rugs, and an equally massive bathroom with spacious shower equipped with nozzles at either end, if showering together is your thing. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Adjacent to the tranquil garden (featuring a giant red rhinoceros sculpture!) that separates the main hotel building from the Lear Exclusive complex is the L.Yoga studio that offers daily yoga and Pilates experiences with skilled instructors. The studio also hosts occasional body and soul retreats, combining yoga or Pilates sessions with rebirthing workshops and ice baths for rejuvenation, cleansing, and deep relaxation.

The whole area is designed to make you never want to leave. About the only enticement to venture out is to walk a few steps to the Lear’s Aberto Bistro (Aberto is Italian for “noble behavior”), where dinner is offered and breakfast is served.

VETERAN CHEF Itai Shalev, who has run numerous kitchens throughout Israel, the US and Europe, took over this one about a year ago and has created a taste carnival of delights.

The restaurant is not kosher, but Shalev handpicked our meal and started out with dairy-based appetizers before moving on to the meat main courses.

Cocktails started off the evening, courtesy of the Aberto Lounge adjacent to the restaurant. Try the Barbados (NIS 56), with white rum, campari, mango and berries, or the Sour Hills (NIS 56) with gin, orange lacquer, maple, lemon and mint, for an extremely tasty and explosive launch.

Itai brought out course after course, from delicate ravioli (NIS 64) and sumptuous gnocchi and chestnuts (NIS 64), to whitefish ceviche (NIS 88) and soft focaccia (NIS 29) with an array of delicious spreads for “niguvim” (wiping up the bread) (NIS 16) including an unbelievable tehina.

Although there was no need to continue, we were served the main dishes, including a tender filet mignon (NIS 230), a flavorful hanger steak (NIS 168) and a firm but moist sea bass filet (NIS 145), which demonstrated that Shalev is a master of taste.

Despite busting at the seams, we proved that the scientifically testable hypothesis of “there’s always room for dessert” was true once again, with samples of exquisite tiramisu and a chocolate Nemesis concoction (NIS 54 each).

The next morning, we rolled into the dining room with trepidation at facing more food, but the aromas and sights of the carefully laid out breakfast buffet revealed a new appetite.

Fresh salads featuring very fresh vegetables and fruit galore complemented the baked-on-premises croissants and other pastries. Diners choose their main course from a menu that offers all of the expected egg options, along with items like French toast made from brioche with blueberries (I couldn’t resist) and the rich Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon.

The place filled up with non-hotel guests who travel to Aberto from far and wide to experience both the breakfast and the dinner.

BEFORE CHECKING out, we explored nearby historic Gadera on foot, visiting the Museum of the History of Gedera, located in the building formerly known as Beit Mintz, which had been previously used as a concert hall, wedding venue and movie theater.

Close by is the Sverdlov Hut – the sole remaining hut built by the Biluim, the town’s original settlers, whose name is based on an acronym of the biblical verse “House of Jacob, let us go [up]” (Isaiah 2:5). A bell used to call residents for public meetings is located in the front yard.

We then took a few minutes to walk through the expansive funk sculpture garden across from the hotel, featuring the works of Yoma Segev, who creates sculptures from scrap and recycled materials.

A stay at the Lear Sense is not for the thrifty. Hotel rooms for weeknights start at NIS 1,000 ($280); weekends with a two-night minimum start at NIS 1,350 ($380) per night (including breakfast). If you want to spring for the Lear Exclusive suites, we’re talking about NIS 1,900 ($535) per weeknight and NIS 4,000 ($1,125) for two nights over the weekend. There are also options for culinary packages, including a shekel voucher for dinner at Aberto.

It’s an investment, but you’ll leave rejuvenated, relax,d and ready to make more money so you can go back again.

For more information and reservations, visit learsensehotel.co.il or call (08) 668-0088.

The writer was a guest of the hotel and restaurant.