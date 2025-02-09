Grapevine February 8, 2025: Sport and society

Martial arts champion, social entrepreneur, and philanthropist Danny Hakim has been appointed honorary president of the Paralympic Committee of Israel.

The appointment was a joint decision of the directorate of the Maccabi World Union and other sports organizations with which Hakim is associated, as well as people with disabilities whose lives have been enriched by various kinds of sports.

Hakim, who is married to Danna Azrieli, an astute businesswoman and philanthropist who supports diverse causes, sits on the Canadian board of the Azrieli Foundation and is the founder or co-founder of a variety of sports organizations that help to empower adults and children who have physical or mental disabilities.

Hakim, who hails from Australia, came on aliya at a youthful age, and for more than 20 years has helped people with disabilities to realize their potential and discover abilities within themselves of which they were previously unaware.

In his new role, Hakim will accompany athletes with disabilities to major international sports contests, especially the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. Caption: ISRAEL WHEELCHAIR tennis player Guy Sasson celebrates on the court at Rolabd Garros after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

“No one is more suited for this role than Danny,” said Israel Paralympics Committee chairman Moshe Mutz Matalon.

Hakim, who was very moved by the accolades he received from various quarters, said that in the world of sport, the Paralympic Games are not just competition and accomplishments but a celebration of the spirit and proof that almost any setback can be overcome. He anticipated that after the war, there would be many more paralympic athletes than in any previous year.

Hospital shortage

■ ISRAEL’S SHORTAGE of hospitals and qualified medical staff will be felt more strongly at the conclusion of the war when there will be large numbers of wounded soldiers requiring long-term treatment for long-term or permanent injuries, the inauguration of Reichman University’s first class of medical students at the Dina Recanati School of Medicine was a welcome sign of improvement.

Additional medical services are most needed in the peripheral areas of the country. Cancer and kidney patients have to travel long and often uncomfortable distances to receive vital therapies.

The need can be seen in the fact that 23% of the first cohort of 82 medical students are from the geographic and social periphery, and 50% of the class are IDF reservists who have collectively served a total of more than 6,000 days since October 7, 2023. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Medicine, like journalism, is gradually becoming more of a women’s profession. Of the initial students in the Dina Recanati School of Medicine, 60% are women.

Ten percent of the students are studying with the support of scholarships. More scholarships will be needed if promising students from low income families are to be enrolled in the future.

At an event at which the new medical school was launched, Education Minister Yoav Kisch and founder and president of Reichman University Uriel Reichman, were in attendance, along with the “Who’s Who” of Israel’s medical community, major Reichman University donors, leading academics, and others interested in the success of the new venture were in attendance.

They included, among others: The chairman of the RU Board of Directors Oudi Recanati; RU chancellor Prof. Boaz Ganor, Dr. Miriam Adelson, a dear friend of Reichman University, Liora Ofer, chair of the Friends of Reichman University, Yariv Fisher, mayor of Herzliya, Phedonas Phedonos, mayor of Paphos, Prof. Arnon Afek, founding dean of the Dina Recanati School of Medicine, Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, director-general of Sheba Medical Center, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yohanan Locker, chairman of Clalit Health Services, Sigal Dadon Levi, CEO of Maccabi Healthcare Services, Dr. Eitan Wertheim, director of Rabin Medical Center, Dr. Ayelet Ben-Ezer Gelbard, RU CEO and vice president, members of the university administration, deans, faculty and staff, students, and their families.

During the evening a white coat ceremonial event was held, marking the start of the students’ clinical studies and their commitment to the core values of the medical profession. They donned their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the field, and pledged to uphold professional ethics and dedicate themselves to the care of their patients.

Last November, the Council for Higher Education approved the establishment of the school, following a comprehensive review by the Halevi Committee and the fulfillment of all its requirements. The inaugural cohort, after four years of study, is expected to contribute significantly to Israel’s medical system. A second cohort is planned to begin its studies in November 2025.

The Dina Recanati School of Medicine was founded through a generous donation from the Dina and Raphael Recanati Family Foundation. Its establishment is the result of a first-of-its-kind partnership among Israel’s top healthcare institutions: Sheba Medical Center, Rabin Medical Center, Clalit Health Services, and Maccabi Healthcare Services.

This joint initiative was born out of a shared recognition of Israel’s growing shortage of physicians and the pressing need to work together to ensure that Israel’s population continues to receive high-quality medical care in the years to come.

Education Minister and Chairman of the Council for Higher Education Yoav Kisch stated: “The opening of the first class of the School of Medicine at Reichman University marks a significant step towards strengthening the Israeli healthcare system.

“The shortage of doctors is a national challenge, and we are committed to addressing it by expanding medical training programs. I am particularly proud to see that approximately 50% of the students in the inaugural class are reservists, who have dedicated many long months to the defense of our country, since October 7. Our duty to honor their contribution goes beyond words – it must also be reflected in deeds. That is why we have implemented special measures to facilitate their admission into academia, help them integrate into their studies, and ensure their success.”

Kisch promised that, under his leadership, the Council for Higher Education would continue to support any institution that meets its requirements and seeks to establish medical training programs. “This is a crucial step toward securing the future of medicine in Israel and guaranteeing high-quality medical care for every citizen.”

Reichman added: “October 7 also taught us about the importance of Israeli unity and cooperation in overcoming national challenges. We are here, in a rare partnership with Israel’s leading healthcare organizations, creating a center of excellence that merges the independent and entrepreneurial spirit of Reichman University with the magnificent tradition of Israeli medicine, which is renowned around the globe.”

ON THE diplomatic front, it looks as if life is returning to normal, with Asian countries leading the field. The ambassador of Thailand had a farewell party. The ambassadors of China and Vietnam hosted New Year receptions. The Indian Embassy is hosting a film festival later this month, and Arai Yusuke, the Japanese ambassador, will hold a reception in celebration of the birthday of the emperor of Japan.

Pope Francis

■ WE OFTEN judge people by their mistakes instead of on their accomplishments or good deeds. Pope Francis has been criticized for making what has been interpreted in some quarters as antisemitic or anti-Israel remarks. Yet one of his dearest friends is a rabbi, and the pope has welcomed Israeli diplomats and other officials from Israel and the Jewish Diaspora.

He is also known to be very much in favor of interfaith relations, and recently hosted an interfaith Middle Meets program [a series of facilitated, proactive dialogues developed in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict] at the Vatican, as part of an event organized by Middle Meets students from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University, together with Scholas Occurrentes [an international, non-profit organization of Pontifical Law, created by Pope Francis to transform education and promote social inclusion], the University of Meaning [an autonomous university in the Vatican managed by Scholas Occurrentes], and the private, Catholic University of Notre Dame. Jewish, Christian, and Muslim participants shared their perspectives on fostering mutual understanding in divided societies.

The initiative for this dialogue was born out of a need to respond to the tragic events of October 2023 and to establish enduring principles for interfaith dialogue while addressing complex challenges such as antisemitism and nationalism.

The aim is to promote constructive discourse against the backdrop of a polarized society which is fast leading to a global crisis.

Prof. Elitzur Bar Asher Siegel, who leads the Middle Meet initiative at the Hebrew University, said, “While academia today struggles to find the balance between freedom of expression and respectful dialogue, between silencing and protecting rights, this project seeks to remind us that academia should be a space for honest analytical discourse grounded in knowledge.”

Jose Mari Del Corral, president of Scholas Occurrentes noted that “This encounter is not just an event. It is proof that interfaith dialogue is both possible and necessary. It is an invitation to the world to see that young people can lead change through encounter and listening.”

While the dialogue was definitely serious, there were also humorous incidents, such as when students of the three faiths gathered around the pope as he autographed a sweatshirt. Everyone laughed.

Awarding Jerusalemites

■ ALTHOUGH IMMIGRANTS from English-speaking countries have contributed greatly to Israel’s development in almost every field of Zionist endeavor, relatively few are publicly recognized.

At least two have been included in the annual Yakir Yerushalyim awards at which 12 worthy Jerusalemites will be honored. One is attorney Stuart Hershkowitz who serves as chairman of the Board of the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT), who will be honored for his role in developing the new Tal Campus for women. This $150 million initiative will provide state-of-the-art facilities for religious women pursuing careers in computer science or nursing.

The other is Prof. Shalva Weil, well-known for her groundbreaking research on Jewish communities worldwide and their historical ties to Jerusalem. She has also played a significant role in the absorption of Ethiopian immigrants, strengthening Israel-India relations, and combating violence against women. Weil’s relationship with Israel’s Indian community and India’s diplomatic representatives in Israel is particularly strong.

Hershkowitz is both an activist and generous philanthropist, who has aided many organizations and continues to do so.

Some of his other roles include stints as president of OU Israel, chairman of Nishmat, chairman of Shagririm BaLev (a matchmaking platform for Modern Orthodox Jews that has over 350 matches to its credit), board member of the Jerusalem Foundation, board member of World Mizrachi, and board member of Netzach (an organization that educates ultra-Orthodox youth in STEM education as well as Torah learning)

The awards ceremony will take place on May 25, which is Jerusalem Day.

greerfc@gmail.com