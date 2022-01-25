The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Budo for Peace founder Danny Hakim named in Australia Day Awards

The award came as a complete surprise because he was unaware that it was given to Australians living outside the island continent.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 16:01
THE HEAD OF the Azrieli Foundation and Azrieli Group in Israel, Danna Azrieli, and her husband, Budo for Peace founder Danny Hakim (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE HEAD OF the Azrieli Foundation and Azrieli Group in Israel, Danna Azrieli, and her husband, Budo for Peace founder Danny Hakim
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Martial arts champion and social entrepreneur Danny Hakim has been named in the 2022 Australia Day Honors.

For Hakim who has been living in Israel for many years, but is still heavily involved with Australia, the award came as a complete surprise because he was unaware that it was also given to Australians living outside the island continent.

Hakim who founded Budo for Peace in 2004, continues to serve as its chairman and to train Israeli youth of all backgrounds and religions in the use of martial arts for peace rather than war.

He was the founding chairman and remains a board member of the Israel branch of Kids Kicking Cancer, which empowers child cancer patients to deal with their pain through mastering martial arts.

He has represented Australia, Japan and Israel in international karate competitions and twice won an international silver medal for Australia.

AUSTRALIAN AMBASSADOR Chris Cannan (in white shirt) with members of the Nippers executive board (from left) Danny Hakim, Lisa Segelov and Paul Hakim. (credit: JORDAN POLEVOY)AUSTRALIAN AMBASSADOR Chris Cannan (in white shirt) with members of the Nippers executive board (from left) Danny Hakim, Lisa Segelov and Paul Hakim. (credit: JORDAN POLEVOY)

Hakim and his brother Paul are founders of the Israel Life Saving Federation and he is also a member of the Secretariat of the Maccabi World Union.

He has also produced peace-oriented documentary films and is a board member of the Jerusalem Psik Theater. He is also a  director of the Azrieli Foundation Canada.  He is married to Danna, one of the three Azrielli sisters, who is a prominent businesswoman and philanthropist.

Additionally, Hakim is a founding board member of the Heritage Center for Middle East and North African Jewry – and all this is only a fraction of what he does socially, culturally, educationally and in the spheres of sport and peace.

He has won awards and recognition in Australia, Japan,  Europe, the US and Israel.



Tags australia cancer Entrepreneur karate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by