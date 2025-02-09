Freed Hostage Romi Gonen's mother details Hamas's starvation tactics

Released hostage Romi Gonen began to eat of her own volition just this week, her mother, Meirav Leshem Gonen, told N12 on Sunday.

"For the first time, I gave her bolognese because I wanted her to enjoy it, and she was finally able to. And we’re talking about three weeks since her release,” she said.

Her remarks came following the release of Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami from Gaza captivity on Saturday in dire condition.

“It was shocking, it was horrifying,” she was cited as saying. “It’s not that we didn’t expect it because we saw how the girls came out too, and they had also lost an extreme amount of weight," she added. But I think this is an escalation, and as time goes on, we will see even more severe cases.”

Hostage food deprivation

Hamas doesn't provide sufficient food for the hostages, at times intentionally starving them and supplying them with food that is of very poor quality, Leshem Gonen noted. Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi reunite with family members in Israel, February 8, 2025. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO, MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

She stated that one of the things she first noticed of her daughter when she returned from 471 days in captivity was "the long, protruding fingers," adding, “It was simply shocking.”

Leshem Gonen stated that the recovery was slow. “Physical recovery is slow, and it takes time for the body to even feel hunger again.

Hostage-ceasefire deal

With regard to the negotiations on the hostage-ceasefire deal, Leshem Gonen stated, “I think it’s really important to consider how we are perceived by Hamas. These are difficult moments, and the agreement is not easy. But I believe we need to have more faith in our strength as a people in order to succeed.”

On Sunday, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that an Israeli delegation headed by the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Persons, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch and a senior Shin Bet official arrived in Qatar for talks on the implementation of phase 2 of the hostage-ceasefire deal.