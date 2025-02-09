'We've become the joke of the Middle East': Ben-Gvir slams Netanyahu's Gaza policies - interview

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has caved into world pressure regarding the humanitarian aid supplied to the Gaza Strip, former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Yaki Adamker and Yisrael Cohen on Kol Barama Radio on Sunday.

He criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating, “You can’t govern solely based on pressure."

“It’s not easy to stand up to the US president, but I would expect the prime minister to stand by our truth," he noted.

"A country doesn’t supply fuel to its enemy and provide humanitarian aid that ends up in Hamas’s hands - those who voted for it knew exactly what they were doing.”

“We’ve become the joke of the Middle East - I’m not sure we even realize it yet," Ben-Gvir said. Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip via the Rashid Street on the sea in the western Gaza Strip, on February 5, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

"I've achieved things in Israel's prisons that hadn’t been done in 30 years. To my shame, I was the only one in the cabinet who opposed allowing humanitarian aid. Wherever I could, I made a 180-degree shift,” Ben-Gvir noted.

With regard to the future of the Gaza Strip, Ben-Gvir called for the immediate advancement of a voluntary migration plan, emphasizing the need for swift action.

“We need to launch an initiative [as soon as] today to encourage voluntary migration. US President Donald Trump says there is time, but [as far as Israel is concerned] there is no time,” he said.

Ben-Gvir addresses return to government

Ben-Gvir reiterated that he would not return to the government “until we move toward toppling Hamas,” adding, “For two years, they told me the attorney-general would be dismissed, and it hasn’t happened. And now, once again, they are only making promises.”

Ben-Gvir insisted that control over the issue be transferred to Otzma Yehudit, his far-right party. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“The minister of voluntary migration must come from Otzma Yehudit—it belongs with us. When the prime minister tells me he wants it, I’ll be there,” he said.