No trains, only tests: Jerusalem Light Rail suspended for expansion

Jerusalem’s Light Rail transit system will be out of service in preparation for the extension of the system via a new line, the Jerusalem Municipality announced on Thursday.

Effective Sunday, February 9, light rail activity in Jerusalem will be suspended until Friday, February 14, returning to its previous format.

Sections running without passengers

In parts of the extension project, certain sections will not carry passengers for safety purposes.

These sections include Pisgat Ze'ev to Neve Yaakov, as well as Mount Herzl to Hadassah Ein Kerem. After safety tests are completed, service between Neve Yaakov to Hadassah Ein Kerem will be available again to the public.

However, starting on February 9, the light rail system will be required to conduct a series of safety tests in order to obtain the necessary permits to meet international regulations. These permits are specific to the extensions.

Trains will still run in the next week, just without passengers. Passengers will be offered extra service bus lines, with additional normal routes being expanded.