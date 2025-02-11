Israel to establish first-ever national memorial for lone soldiers

The Knesset committee met on Tuesday to approve a NIS 500,000 budget for the project, which will be built in Yaar HaMeginim

Israel is set to establish its first national memorial dedicated to lone soldiers, foreign-born troops who serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) without immediate family in the country. The initiative, spearheaded by the Knesset's Committee for Immigration, Absorption, and Diaspora Affairs, aims to recognize and commemorate the sacrifices of these soldiers who made Israel their home.

During a committee hearing on Tuesday, MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu), chair of the committee, announced that the Defense Ministry and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) had approved the project. The government has allocated NIS 500,000 ($135,000) for the memorial, which will be located in Yaar HaMeginim (Defenders’ Forest), a national site commemorating fallen soldiers.

Honoring the sacrifices of lone soldiers

"Lone soldiers represent the unwavering commitment of Jewish youth from around the world who choose to serve and defend Israel," Forer stated during the hearing. "This memorial is long overdue, and I thank KKL and the Defense Ministry for responding so quickly to this initiative. We must ensure the monument is completed in time for the upcoming Memorial Day." NETANEL YOUNG was a lone soldier killed, at the age of 20, in battle on October 7. (credit: Eytan Elias)

Israel has thousands of lone soldiers, many of whom leave behind families in the United States, Canada, the UK, France, South America, and other Jewish communities worldwide to serve in the IDF. The memorial will pay tribute to those who fell in combat, reinforcing Israel’s acknowledgment of their sacrifices.

A collaborative effort

The initiative was first proposed by Yair Ran Feld of the Tzabar Garin organization, which supports lone soldiers from the Diaspora. "We are in close contact with all relevant parties in KKL and the Defense Ministry," Feld said. "It is important for us to be actively involved in the planning process to ensure the memorial appropriately honors the fallen."

Keren Friedman of the HESEG Foundation, an organization that provides scholarships to former lone soldiers, noted the challenges in compiling an official list of all lone soldiers who have died in Israel’s wars. "In my vision, this site will host large groups, and it is essential that each fallen soldier’s personal story is told and honored properly," she said.

Incorporating modern technology

The Defense Ministry’s Memorials and Commemoration Department is overseeing the design of the monument. Amit Kapach, head of the department, emphasized that the memorial will be "respectful and dignified, created not just as a formality but as a heartfelt tribute to the lone soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Kapach also revealed that digital technology will be integrated into the site, allowing visitors to access information about individual soldiers and their personal histories.

Construction to begin in 2025

Yael Dolev, project coordinator at KKL, confirmed that the initiative has been included in the organization's 2025 work plan. "We will consider all recommendations in the planning phase, and we are committed to completing the memorial within the designated timeframe," she said.

The initiative has received broad political support. MK Tatiana Mazarsky (Yesh Atid) emphasized the importance of recognizing new immigrants who serve in the IDF. "It is the state’s responsibility to grant the proper honor to these brave individuals who fought and fell defending Israel," she said.

A historic tribute

The planned memorial in Yaar HaMeginim will become a permanent national site of remembrance, ensuring that future generations recognize and appreciate the contributions of lone soldiers. Israel currently has several smaller tributes to lone soldiers, including a section in Mount Herzl National Cemetery, but this will be the first stand-alone monument dedicated solely to their memory.

The project’s approval underscores Israel’s broader commitment to strengthening ties with the global Jewish community, recognizing the thousands of young Jews who have chosen to serve in the IDF and call Israel their home.