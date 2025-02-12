Twenty eight sex offender suspects arrested in undercover social media operation

Israel police officers in Glilot arrested 28 sex offender suspects in an undercover social media operation, the police announced on Tuesday.

As part of the operation, officers posed as young teenagers on social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, to lure potential suspects.

The suspects, aware they were communicating with minors, sent sexually explicit messages, including inappropriate images and videos, and performed sexual acts on camera.

The suspects also attempted to coerce the "girls" into sending explicit images and, in some cases, proposed in-person meetings.

Raids conducted

On Tuesday morning, over 200 officers from the Tel Aviv District, led by the Glilot Station, along with Border Police officers, conducted raids on the homes of suspects across the country. Police officers in Glilot arrested 28 sex offender suspects in an undercover social media operation. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police reported that evidence linking the suspects to the crimes was found during the raids, including computers and cell phones.

The 28 suspects were arrested based on suspicion of multiple sexual offenses and exploitation of children.