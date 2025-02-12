Israel to significantly expand IDF's medical training, number of paramedics

IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate chief, Major General Michel Yanko, presented the General Staff with a plan to significantly expand the training of doctors and paramedics in the IDF, Walla reported on Wednesday.

Maj.-Gen Yanko's plan is based on investigations into Israel's war with Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, which revealed that the presence of medical personnel on the battlefield not only saves lives but also instills a great sense of security among soldiers during military operations.

Their increased presence also significantly increased the survival rate of wounded soldiers, reduced the severity of injuries, and shortened medical evacuation times.

Insights gained from experience during the war have led to the military updating training content and increasing the number of participants in medical courses.

Yanko's proposed plan also includes a "dramatic expansion" of the IDF's "Tzameret" program, which teaches military medicine studies. The plan also includes an increase in the number of paramedics to serve in the IDF at a given time. IDF medical officers take part on a drill (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The "Tzameret" program, which offers medical studies as part of the academic reserve track for training military doctors, has been accepting increasing numbers of students in recent years. In 2022, 65 students began medical studies through the program, 73 in 2023, and 88 in 2024, and this year, the number has risen to 106. According to Yanko’s directive, this target is set to increase again in 2026.

"Over the past year, lessons and conclusions from the war have been incorporated into the military doctor training course at Bahad 10 (IDF’s Medical Training Base). We have accumulated a great deal of critical information," stated a senior IDF Medical Corps officer. MANEUVERS AT the Bahad 10 Training Base. (credit: IDF)

The officer outlined several new skills and drills added to the training as a result of these lessons: "Field exercises, including counterterrorism operations, enhanced combat fitness, mental resilience, combat experiences, and leadership training."

Despite the rise in the number of students, "admission standards have not been lowered. On the contrary, all candidates met the requirements, and we selected only the best. So what did we do? We provided preparatory courses for the selection process, allowed candidates to retake the psychometric exam, and extended the registration period," the officer clarified.

Paramedic training program sees increased intake

Similarly, the number of participants in the paramedic training program has also increased significantly. Until 2022, two courses trained a total of 110 paramedics annually. In 2023, the Medical Corps maintained a similar structure but introduced a third course. By 2024, 140 paramedics were trained, and in 2025, the number is expected to rise to 160. Maj.-Gen Yanko has also ordered an increase in the number of paramedics to 200 in the following year.

A senior officer familiar with Yanko’s plan told Walla that the training duration has been shortened by several months. Additionally, protocols for treating wounded soldiers in the field have been refined based on war-related conclusions. The training now also includes marches, urban warfare training, and resilience-building activities.

"The debriefings clearly show the confidence expressed by brigade commanders, battalion commanders, and company commanders, who view the medical unit as an inseparable part of their forces. They feel much more secure knowing they are fighting alongside them," they stated.