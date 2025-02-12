Emaciated hostages were 'weeks away' from cardiac arrest, security source says

The three hostages released on Saturday were in critical condition due to severe starvation and were "weeks away from cardiac arrest," a form of a heart attack, a security source told Maariv on Wednesday.

Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami were released in visibly poor condition, which led to comparisons with the state of Holocaust survivors. The security source who spoke to Maariv stated that "the condition of the soldiers and male hostages is the worst" out of those who are still alive.

The security source stated that "the male hostages are suffering from extreme starvation, and it is doubtful whether they can survive another month or two."

Levi, Sharabi, and Ben Ami had lost 20% of their body weight, according to the source.

Families of the hostages fear for the well-being of the soldiers and young men, understanding that they are subjected to sadistic abuse by their captors. A tunnel in Khan Yunis where hostages were held. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

An additional security source discusses hostage testimonies

A different security source stated that testimonies from released male hostages indicated that they were held for long periods in tunnels, unable to walk or move for days, and were only taken out to rebuild muscle to walk by the time of their release a few days in beforehand.

Male hostages under 50 are viewed by Hamas terrorists as "soldiers of the occupying army," which explains their harsher treatment, including threats, physical and psychological abuse, and starvation, this source added.