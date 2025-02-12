Israel putting maximum pressure on Hamas, stress 'all hell will break loose' vow

Israeli officials reiterated Wednesday that they are awaiting the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas’s captivity on Saturday, warning that "all hell will break loose" if that does not occur.

However, Israeli authorities have kept the exact number of hostages vague and have refused to disclose how many hostages they expect Hamas to release over the weekend.

“We are putting maximum pressure on Hamas to see how they will respond,” one Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff similarly refrained from specifying how many hostages might be released when asked about the expected events on Saturday.

“The president said all that we all need to know is Saturday, 12 o’clock. He expects there to be something different occurring, and if it’s not, there’s going to be a big problem,” Witkoff said. US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks, as he hosts Republican senators for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, last week. It was stunning to see how quickly the world blamed Israel for Trump’s pronouncement about emptying Gaza to redevelop it, says the writer. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

He also added, “Hamas is a terrorist organization. They should not be allowed to be part of the government in Gaza. This is an unhealthy situation; they need to go.”

Israeli officials have been closely coordinating their statements and responses with U.S. counterparts over the past 24 hours, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“The objective of both countries is aligned: to secure the release of as many hostages as possible from Gaza,” the source stated.

Trump said Hamas must release all hostages

In a statement, the white house stated that during the meeting on Tuesday between President Trump and King Abdullah of Jordan, the president said, “Hamas must release all hostages, including all Americans, by Saturday, and asked for the King’s assistance in ensuring that Hamas, as well as the leaders of the region, understand the severity of the situation."

On Wednesday, senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and a Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials regarding the “implementation of the ceasefire agreement,” according to a Hamas statement. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A senior Hamas official noted that the delegation’s discussions would focus on resolving the current crisis. A source told The Jerusalem Post that the mediators are optimistic about finding a compromise, with extensive negotiations taking place in Cairo.

Talks have also been held in Qatar, Egypt, and Israel, aiming to find the solution to the crises that would ensure the continuation of the deal.