The fight to bring home the hostages is a fight for justice, dignity, and humanity - opinion

This past Saturday, the world witnessed the release of three Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity: Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levi. It was a moment of relief mixed with anguish, in light of the horrifying reality they had endured in captivity. The images of their emaciated bodies and hollowed eyes spoke volumes.

These innocent civilians, abducted from their beds on October 7, 2023, during a brutal massacre carried out by the Hamas terror organization, suffered deliberate starvation and unimaginable abuse. The harrowing sight of these people’s deteriorated physical condition takes us – Jews and the global community – back 80 years, to the horrors of the Holocaust.

Their physical state is eerily similar to that of Jewish survivors liberated from concentration camps during World War II. Severe malnutrition, complete physical weakness, and lost, hollow stares are not just evidence of physical abuse but also of profound psychological and moral degradation.

For months, the global narrative has focused on the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza. International bodies such as the United Nations, UNRWA, and the Human Rights Council raised their voices to decry food shortages and suffering in Gaza.

But as the world saw these three men emerging from captivity, the harsh truth was clear: The real victims of starvation and dehumanization were the hostages. While Gaza’s streets were filled with robust and jubilant crowds celebrating the prisoner exchanges, the returning hostages bore the scars of their captivity – both physical and emotional. (L-R) Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi, released from Hamas captivty, February 8, 2025. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

This stark contrast cannot, and must not, be ignored. This is not just an Israeli issue. It is a moral issue; a human rights issue. Let us be clear: The atrocities committed by Hamas are not only crimes against Israelis but crimes against humanity.

Where are the voices of the international community, of those who claim to stand for justice and human dignity? Why is there deafening silence when it comes to the treatment of innocent civilians held by a terrorist organization under inhumane conditions?

Weaponizing civilians

Hamas has systematically weaponized civilians on both sides, using Gaza’s population as human shields and Israeli hostages as bargaining chips to further its barbaric agenda.

The release of Eli, Ohad, and Or is a moment of relief, but it is far from closure. Over 70 hostages remain in captivity, each day bringing unimaginable suffering and psychological torment. Families anxiously await news, praying for the safe return of their loved ones.

The international community has a moral obligation to act. Silence is complicity. Every government and organization that claims to defend human rights must unequivocally demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Diplomatic statements and resolutions are not enough. Pressure must be applied. Sanctions must be enforced. Hamas must face the full weight of international justice. To my fellow Israelis, this moment is a call for unity.

We must remain steadfast in our demand for the safe return of every last hostage. We owe it to their families. We owe it to our values. And we owe it to our humanity.

To the leaders of the world, I ask: Will you stand on the right side of history? Will you demand justice for the innocent, or will you allow this tragedy to fade into obscurity? The release of Eli, Ohad, and Or is a testament to resilience, but it is also a sharp reminder of the work that lies ahead.

The fight to bring home the remaining hostages continues. It is a fight for justice, for dignity, and for the very soul of humanity.

This is not the end. It is only the beginning.

The writer is a former MK.