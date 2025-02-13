100 years of Technion: President Herzog presented with commemorative stamp

Haifa's Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, one of the world's leading research institutions, is celebrating 100 years of innovation. To mark its centennial, Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan met with President Isaac Herzog to reflect on the university's remarkable achievements and present a commemorative stamp launched in collaboration with Israel Post’s Philatelic Service.

During the meeting, President Herzog praised the Technion’s legacy, stating: “Technion is a symbol of Israeli excellence: 100 years of innovation, groundbreaking research, and world-class achievements. It is a leading scientific and technological institution, home to Nobel Prize laureates, and a bridge for collaboration between Israel and the world.”

President Herzog expressed his enthusiasm for receiving the commemorative stamp, which he described as a tribute to the Technion’s storied past, its present influence, and its future potential.

The stamp features the historic Technion building in Haifa alongside symbols of scientific and technological advancements that continue to shape Israel’s future. Herzog extended his congratulations to Prof. Sivan and the entire Technion community — its faculty, staff, and students. Michal Herzog, President Herzog and Technion president Prof. Uri Sivan. (credit: Rami Shlush)

Leading university in Israel and worldwide

Founded in 1924, the Technion opened its doors to just 17 students—16 men and one woman—focused on architecture and construction engineering. Over the past century, it has grown into a world-class university with international campuses in New York and China, producing four Nobel Prize laureates and fueling Israel’s scientific, technological, and economic growth.

At the meeting, Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan reflected on the institution’s journey: “This is nothing short of a miracle. From a single building with just 17 students, the Technion has become a global leader in science and technology, a cornerstone of Israel’s progress, and a home to some of the world’s brightest minds. We are deeply grateful to President Herzog and Israel Post for recognizing this historic milestone.”

Over the decades, Technion graduates have played a role in Israel’s development, contributing to its civil and defense infrastructure. The university continues to drive cutting-edge research in engineering, medicine, artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, and space technology, maintaining its role as a leader in global innovation.

What does the stamp feature?

To celebrate the centennial, Israel Post’s Philatelic Service issued a special stamp designed by Pini Hemo, capturing the Technion’s past, present, and future. The stamp features:

The historic Technion building in Haifa’s Hadar neighborhood, symbolizing the university’s rich legacy.

A molecule, representing breakthroughs in chemistry, including the Nobel Prize-winning research in Chemistry.

A DNA strand, signifying advancements in biology, medicine, and life sciences.

An electron, embodying engineering innovations that continue to push technological boundaries.

The centennial stamp will be available for public purchase starting February 11 on the Philatelic Service’s website.