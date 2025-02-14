Grapevine February 14, 2025: More doctors in the house

AFTER LONG delays in the establishment of additional schools of medicine, the Council for Higher Education is finally getting its act together with the approval of at least three new ones.

Hot on the heels of the first cohort of medical students at Reichman University’s Dina Recanati School of Medicine come the announcements that the Council for Higher Education has approved the establishment of Schools of Medicine at the Weizmann Institute and the University of Haifa. All three facilities will contribute to more medical students remaining in Israel, rather than going abroad to study at some European university school of medicine.

Many of the Israeli medical students who are studying in Europe are doing so because they failed to pass the psychometric exams that would make them eligible candidates for Israeli medical schools. Some of them turn out to be outstanding physicians, and there have been numerous cases in which they opted to remain in the countries where they received their medical qualifications.

Israel then tries to persuade them to return home – not always with success. One of the reasons that physicians prefer to remain abroad is that although they can practice anywhere in Europe, they cannot practice in Israel without undergoing another long period of study and hospital residency.

Perhaps it’s time to do away with these exams and devise another method to determine which candidates meet the required criteria. The first cohort of 82 students at the Recanati School of Medicine commenced studies at the beginning of this month, and the second cohort is due to begin studies in November. Doctors attend an emergency conference organized by the Histadrut, on the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, at the ICC in Jerusalem. July 23, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Doctors in Israel

The Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth Foundation, under the auspices of the Allied Investment Group, that comprises a number of leading companies including Champion Motors, Negev Ecology, Palgey Maim, Metropolis, Hof Hatchelet, Auto Deal, Maman, UPS, Newpan, A.L.M., and the Menora Mivtachim Group, approached Weizmann Institute President Prof. Alon Chen with an offer of NIS 400 million if the Institute would agree to open a school of medicine.

Some 60% of Israel’s physicians have trained abroad – some who immigrated to Israel after obtaining their degrees and some who are Israelis who did not give up their dreams of studying medicine after failing to pass the entrance exams to Israeli medical schools. Many of those who study abroad and are licensed physicians are reluctant to return to Israel, where they have to work longer hours for less pay than is the case in Europe.

With an ever-growing population, it was imperative for Israel to establish additional schools of medicine and to add more wings to existing hospitals. As the population continues to grow, more hospitals and medical staff will be needed, and more hospitals and training facilities will undoubtedly be established in peripheral areas in the North and South of the country.

The Weizmann Institute’s School of Medicine will enroll 40 new students each year.

The establishment of the new Herta and Paul Amir School of Medicine at the University of Haifa is yet another response to Israel’s severe shortage of physicians, a crisis that is particularly acute in northern Israel. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For this reason, one of the school’s primary goals is to strengthen healthcare in the North – not only through education and clinical training at Carmel Hospital but also by offering scholarships and implementing initiatives aimed at retaining graduates as practicing doctors in the region.

With some 90,000 residents of the northern region still evacuees in their own country following the war with Hezbollah, the new School of Medicine reflects the University of Haifa’s resolute commitment to leverage informed analysis and research expertise to not only ease the return of communities but to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous northern Israel.

The six-year program will admit its inaugural cohort of 64 students in the 2025-26 academic year and will gradually increase capacity in the near future.

Led by Prof. Haim Bitterman, head of the school, and a prominent leader in Israel’s healthcare system, the school will focus on expanding healthcare in underserved areas, enhancing community care, and developing specialties crucial to the region’s medical demands.

The school will be established in collaboration with Carmel Medical Center and Clalit Health Services. University of Haifa President, Prof. Gur Alroey, said, “This is a historic day for the University of Haifa and a moment of celebration for the State of Israel, especially for the residents of the North.

The events of October 7, along with the ongoing attacks on Haifa and the region, have reinforced the urgent need to strengthen Israel’s healthcare system. “As a native of Haifa, I am honored to take part in establishing this medical school at the largest research university in northern Israel,” said Bitterman.

“The new medical school will build upon the academic strengths of the university, Carmel Medical Center, and Clalit Health Services. It will become a center of excellence, attracting some of the country’s top minds who will shape the future of medicine in Israel. Our goal is to foster groundbreaking research and provide an environment where medical professionals can push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation.”

Dr. Avi Goldberg, director of the Carmel Medical Center, which is part of the Clalit Health Services, expressed pride in being a key partner in the establishment of the new School of Medicine at the University of Haifa. “This initiative is a major step toward enhancing medical services in the north.

Big money to Israeli health sector

■ GENEROUS DONATIONS from family and memorial foundations are enabling existing hospitals and universities to maintain and expand their services. One such foundation is the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, which announced the grant of $1,365 million to the Rambam Healthcare Campus for the purchase of a state-of-the-art angiography system for the interventional radiology unit.

The new equipment will be used in the treatment of trauma-related vascular injuries, such as blunt or penetrating injuries caused by stabbing, shrapnel, and vehicle accidents.

The only Level 1 trauma center in northern Israel, Rambam is a major referral center for hospitals in the region, as well as for Israel’s military forces. The hospital’s interventional radiology unit is undergoing renovation and, when complete, will include a new fortified suite that houses the new angiography system as well as two existing systems and one system currently in the hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. As a result, the capacity for treating patients will be doubled.

“One of our main goals as a funder in Israel is to improve access to healthcare for all Israelis, regardless of where they live. We are committed to supporting Rambam in providing high-quality, life-saving medical treatments to the people of northern Israel,” said Sandor Frankel, a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Rambam Director General, Professor Michael Halberthal, expressed appreciation for Rambam’s enduring friendship with the Helmsley Charitable Trust, especially vital during wartime and other emergency situations. It is anticipated that the new angiography system will be installed in December 2025.

■ FREQUENT FLIERS cannot help but notice the large photo exhibitions at Ben-Gurion Airport. A new exhibition, which was officially unveiled on Wednesday of this week, was made possible with yet another example of support by the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Under the title of Eternity of Israel, the exhibition at Terminal 3 gives travelers a fascinating glimpse of Israel’s history.

According to Ben-Gurion Airport Director-General Udi Bar Oz, “This is a unique project in Israel. This is the first time that the passenger exit passage combines authentic finds alongside spectacular photos. The display is already arousing great interest. Many people are stopping to look at the rare and impressive finds on display, which are a testimony to the glorious history of the people of Israel.”

greerfc@gmail.com