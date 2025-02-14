Ahead of Valentines Day: 76% of Israeli singles say Pizza is their favorite meal

Pizza is the preferred food of the majority of singles living in Israel, new data from popular dating app OkCupid and pizza chain Papa John’s revealed.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the two companies teamed up to launch a special campaign, where every Papa John's pizza sold will arrive in a themed package with a heart-shaped sticker featuring data about the connection between pizza and dating.

The data was collected based on responses from nearly 1,000 OkCupid users to app questions about shared interests, hobbies, thinking styles, and more.

According to the data, a majority of singles in Israel say that pizza is their favorite food, with an additional 11% declaring pizza is “an inseparable part of their lives, and therefore also of a successful date.”

When ordering a pizza on a first date, most singles reported a willingness to compromise, with 55% preferring to choose toppings that both parties enjoy, and 21% preferring to order individual pies.

There were a few extremists, and 7% of respondents indicated they could not continue a date if there were “unbridgeable culinary gaps.”

Nearly 20% of respondents said they were simply happy to have pizza, no matter the toppings.

But what about actually eating the pizza?

Of course, ordering the pizza is just the first step. When it came to eating, the results were clear: a whopping 83% agreed that eating pizza with a fork and knife is “an absolute turn-off.”

The end of a date is always awkward, about as awkward as that moment when there’s only one slice left. Nearly 40% of respondents reported that they'd offer up the last slice even if they want it, and 28% said they’d wait to see if their date made a move.

However, 8% of people are serious about their pizza and admitted they'd just grab the last slice without another thought.

Finally, respondents were asked, what's the ultimate romantic gesture related to pizza?

Roughly 25% of people said that they would be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice – giving up the last slice – for someone they loved.

“Food has always been a way to bring people together, and the connection between pizza and dating feels more natural than ever," said Michael Kaye, Communications Manager and Brand Head at OkCupid.