Western Wall Rabbi urges stone be returned from airport display

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rabbi of the Western Wall, demanded that a stone taken from the wall, which was moved to an exhibit at Ben-Gurion Airport, be returned to its original place in a letter on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ben-Gurion Airport launched a new exhibit showcasing archaeological artifacts, among which was a five-tone stone from the Western Wall.

Addressing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and officials from the Transportation Ministry, Heritage Ministry, and the Israel Antiquities Authority, Rabbi Rabinowitz noted that the stones of the Western Wall, which he said had originally been on display at the Knesset, should not be removed for any purpose.

"The stones of the Western Wall are sacred. While showcasing Jewish history and heritage is important, the stones of the Wall should never be removed for this purpose," the Rabbi wrote.

"A stone from the Western Wall does not belong in the Knesset or any other location. Its rightful place is among the stones of the Wall, preserved where it belongs," he added.

Artifacts on display

The other artifacts include agricultural tools from a Hasmonean-era farm, a Hasmonean coin hoard, and objects acting as physical evidence of the name “Ahab,” the king who ruled northern Israel in the 9th century BC, among other things.

The artifacts will remain on display at the exit passage of the airport until 2026.

Joanie Margulies contributed to this report.