European rise in antisemitism a result of Islamic migration, Diaspora minister says

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud) defended his record of cooperation with right-wing and far-right European parties, at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Chikli linked the rise in antisemitism in Western European countries with their failure to combat rising Islamist violence as a result of mass immigration.

According to Chikli, figures like Marine Le-Pen in France proved their support for Israel by participating in pro-Israel events and promising not to enable legislation that could block Kosher slaughter.

Chikli was asked whether he was concerned that the erosion of democracy in Europe, characterized among others by xenophobia and Islamophobia, would eventually lead to a threat against Jews. The minister responded that he did not believe there to be a problem of islamophobia since there was a “very good reason to worry” about the rise of Islamism in Europe.

Chikli expressed support for immigration policies in Hungary and Poland, as examples of places where Jews can walk around freely. The comment drew murmurs from the crowd, with one person claiming that Hungary had a fascist government. Amichai Chikli speaks at Conference of Presidents, February 16, 2025. (credit: CONFERENCE OF PRESIDENTS)

“Exact same ideology” as Hamas

Chikli also warned against the spread of the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria via its new regime, which is backed by Turkey. Erdogan and Turkey had the “exact same ideology” as Hamas, and therefore the Syrian front was one Israel should be concerned about.

Qatar also shares this ideology and does public relations for Hamas, Chikli said, adding that the Qatari Al-Jazeera network was the first to put out hostages denigrating IDF soldiers. Chikli said that involving Qatar in negotiations was a mistake.

Chikli’s comment came after the Shin Bet revealed over the weekend that it was checking alleged business ties between senior Netanyahu aides and the Qatari government.