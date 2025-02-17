Ofer Kalderon lost 25 kg. in Hamas captivity, family reveals

Ofer Kalderon, who was released from Hamas captivity earlier this month, lost 25 kilograms while in captivity, his family told the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee on Monday.

“Ofer had a difficult week,” the family shared. “He started with a severe flu and a serious case of pneumonia, to the extent that his children could not visit him. We thank Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer for the dedicated care, for immediately attending to him when he fell ill, and for taking care of him day and night. Fortunately, he has now returned to stable medical condition.”

"There was a scale in the tunnel where they were held, and the terrorists rationed food for him. Ofer said he ate rotten vegetables and sometimes was given half a pita with cheese. He had no vitamin D. They showered maybe once every two to three months,” the family added.

Physical and mental abuse

Following his release, a relative of Kalderon noted he had been subjected to "physical and mental abuse" during the first few weeks of captivity while being held "in a cage."

Kalderon, 54, was released along with Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas after 484 days in captivity. Ofer Kalderon embraces a relative after his release from Hamas captivity, February 1, 2025. (credit: GPO)

In late January, reports indicated the medical concerns for the hostages following harsh hygienic conditions, complete lack of sunlight, and insufficient basic nutrition.

Last week, Kalderon's family announced that he caught a case of the flu, which turned into pneumonia. As a result, he has been re-admitted to Sheba, where he is receiving care and is being closely monitored by a team of professionals.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Uri Sela contributed to this report.