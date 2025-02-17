From past to present: KKL-JNF’s historic poster album is now available!

As Tu Bishvat draws to a close, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) invites you to embark on a journey through time with a unique collection of historic posters celebrating this cherished holiday. For over 120 years, KKL-JNF has been at the forefront of environmental conservation, and each year, it has captured the spirit of Tu Bishvat through captivating, vibrant artwork.

This year, in honor of Tu Bishvat, KKL-JNF has released an exclusive e-book album featuring posters from the early days of the State of Israel to the present. These posters and postcards, rich with history, reflect the evolution of the holiday, showcasing how KKL-JNF's commitment to environmental sustainability and tree planting has shaped the landscape of Israel.

>> DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

From the early Zionist ideals of reforesting the land to today’s focus on preserving Israel’s diverse ecosystems, these posters tell the story of a country that has blossomed from barren lands into a green oasis. Each poster is not just a piece of art, but a snapshot of history, highlighting milestones and moments in Israel’s growth and the development of KKL-JNF’s mission.

This visual journey through time offers a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come in the fight for a greener, more sustainable future. Whether you're reminiscing about the early days of the state or discovering the modern-day advancements, this album will leave you inspired by Israel’s resilience and determination to protect the environment for future generations.

By downloading this exclusive collection, you’re not only gaining access to stunning historical imagery, but also connecting with the core values of Tu Bishvat: renewal, growth, and our deep bond with the Land of Israel. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to relive the tradition of Tu Bishvat, celebrate Israel’s environmental efforts, and honor the legacy of KKL-JNF.

>> Click here to receive your exclusive album!

This article was written in cooperation with KKL-JNF