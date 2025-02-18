WATCH: 'The DNA of TAU is about providing access for students to talk to people and ask questions'

Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 6 PM Israel Time • 11 AM EST

Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO of AEYE Health, speaks with Jake Laznik, Senior Breaking News Desk Manager at the Jerusalem Post.

Dvey-Aharon, who received his master’s and Ph.D. degrees from Tel Aviv University, is an internationally recognized expert in artificial intelligence (AI) and is the founder and CEO of AI Health. His company has developed AEYE-DS, the first FDA-cleared, fully autonomous AI system for diagnosing reparable diabetic retinopathy without physician interpretation. Dr. Zack Dvey-Aharon (Credit: Courtesy)

AEYE-DS diagnoses referable diabetic retinopathy (DR) from retinal images taken by a handheld camera. “AEYE-DS allows points of care, like primary care, endocrinology, or a nurse who goes to someone’s home to screen patients using AI,” Dvey-Aharon explains, “which means that instead of referring you to an eye doctor, which is not always accessible to people, now using AI without any physician in the loop, there is no need for a physician’s interpretation.”

He adds that the most basic use case for the system is when patients visit their primary care physician or endocrinologist. “Just like they would measure blood pressure, they can also screen for eye disease,” he says.

Dvey-Aharon says that AI is transforming health care and notes that AEYE-DS is a fully autonomous type of AI that actually diagnoses the patient. “This model is going to be copied to many other areas in health care, and there’s going to be more and more room for innovation.”

He notes that his graduate studies at Tel Aviv University exposed him to performing extensive research in data analytics, which was crucial in the development of the product. “The DNA of Tel Aviv University is about providing open access for students to talk to people and ask questions. I think there is quite a lot of support there for people who want to try new things.”

