Health Ministry urges public to respect privacy of hostages, families ahead of Saturday release

The Health Ministry has urged the public to respect the privacy of hostages and their families ahead of their expected release on Saturday, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The six hostages set to be released will be taken to Ichilov Hospital and Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus for an initial medical assessment. Barzilai Medical Center and Soroka Medical Center will remain on standby to provide urgent medical care if needed, the Health Ministry shared.

Medical teams at these hospitals are prepared to receive the hostages and provide comprehensive treatment, including medical, psychological, and rehabilitation support.

On Thursday, the remains of deceased hostages were transferred to the IDF and are being brought to the National Center for Forensic Medicine for identification.

The Health Ministry stated that forensic experts and laboratory teams at the center are prepared to complete the process as quickly as possible while maintaining sensitivity toward the families. The six hostages reportedly being released alive on Saturday 22 February 2025 (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum, REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

The ministry also urged the public not to believe or spread unverified rumors regarding the hostages and to rely only on official sources for information. It emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of both the hostages and their families, as this is essential for their recovery and reintegration into daily life.

Hope for safe return

Additionally, the Health Ministry expressed solidarity with the families of those who have not yet returned and reaffirmed its hope for the safe return of all remaining hostages.

Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, head of the Health Ministry’s Mental Health Division, emphasized:

"These are difficult days. Days of mourning, along with comfort from the resolution of doubts and the anxiety that accompanies them. We are left with the pain of loss and concern for those who have not yet returned. We cling to prayer and anticipation for the return of all the kidnapped and the fallen."