The global fight for Kfir and Ariel Bibas in pictures

Today, we look back in photos and video at the various ways the world has been impacted by the plight of the Bibas family.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A person reacts on the day the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages, Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, are are handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 20, 2025 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The Bibas family - Shiri, Yarden, and their infant children Ariel and Kfir entered the hearts of people around the world. The horrifying scenes of the kidnapping of tiny children wrapped in their mother's arms were seen around the world.

Today, as their bodies are returned to Israel, we look back in photos and video at the various ways the world has been impacted by the plight of the Bibas family and how they marked their captivity and called for their release.

In December of 2023, the Israeli government launched a campaign that saw the faces of Kfir, along with other hostages, displayed on huge screens in Times Square.

Billboard in New York's Times Square showing 11-month-old Kfir Bibas as part of a new Israeli gov't campaign to raise awareness of the hostages still held by Hamas (credit: NIR ARIELI)
In January of last year, crowds gathered in Argentina and Uruguay to call for the release of the Bibas family, saying they would not give up in the fight to bring them home and holding orange balloons with Kfir's face printed on them.

Also in January, Ambassador Gilad Erdan, then Ambassador to the UN, brought a cake for Kfir's birthday to a session of the UN's General Assembly, calling for the UN to fight for him.

In August, Jewish communities in London gathered to mark Ariel's 5th birthday with balloons and flags:

In Berlin, people gathered in January to mark Kfir's Birthday with an installation of two bound teddy bears with their eyes covered.

BRANDENBURG GATE: Rally to mark the birthday of Kfir Bibas, the youngest Israeli hostage, in Berlin. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)
In January, Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon slammed the UN Security Council over its silence regarding the plight of Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York City. November 25, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES)
Announcing on Wednesday that Hamas will be releasing the bodies of four hostages, including the two young Bibas children, Sky News Australia anchor Chris Kenny teared up, showing the deep impact felt by those who knew their story around the world.

Ben Edidin contributed to this report. 



