The global fight for Kfir and Ariel Bibas in pictures

The Bibas family - Shiri, Yarden, and their infant children Ariel and Kfir entered the hearts of people around the world. The horrifying scenes of the kidnapping of tiny children wrapped in their mother's arms were seen around the world.

Today, as their bodies are returned to Israel, we look back in photos and video at the various ways the world has been impacted by the plight of the Bibas family and how they marked their captivity and called for their release.

In December of 2023, the Israeli government launched a campaign that saw the faces of Kfir, along with other hostages, displayed on huge screens in Times Square.

Billboard in New York's Times Square showing 11-month-old Kfir Bibas as part of a new Israeli gov't campaign to raise awareness of the hostages still held by Hamas (credit: NIR ARIELI)

In January of last year, crowds gathered in Argentina and Uruguay to call for the release of the Bibas family, saying they would not give up in the fight to bring them home and holding orange balloons with Kfir's face printed on them.

En el cumpleaños #1 de Kfir le recordamos al mundo que NO vamos a bajar los brazos, NO vamos a callar nuestra voz y NO vamos a descansar hasta ver a todos los secuestrados de regreso en sus casas. pic.twitter.com/A7lbq90Run — CAM en Español (@CAMenEspanol) January 18, 2024

Also in January, Ambassador Gilad Erdan, then Ambassador to the UN, brought a cake for Kfir's birthday to a session of the UN's General Assembly, calling for the UN to fight for him.

In honor of Kfir Bibas' 1st birthday, which will fall in the coming days, I presented a birthday cake with his picture to the General Assembly to remind the ambassadors of their duty to fight to bring him and all the hostages home. Kfir is the youngest Israeli hostage held by… pic.twitter.com/1TPgXPSSds — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 9, 2024

In August, Jewish communities in London gathered to mark Ariel's 5th birthday with balloons and flags:

Today's studio...Marking hostage Ariel Bibas 5th birthday with a Batman themed party.#Batman4BibasPhotos available from @Alamy_Editorial @EIE2024 pic.twitter.com/KOCRpQarbq — Amanda Rose ️️ (@amandarosephoto) August 5, 2024

BRANDENBURG GATE: Rally to mark the birthday of Kfir Bibas, the youngest Israeli hostage, in Berlin. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

In Berlin, people gathered in January to mark Kfir's Birthday with an installation of two bound teddy bears with their eyes covered.

In January, Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon slammed the UN Security Council over its silence regarding the plight of Ariel and Kfir Bibas. Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York City. November 25, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES)

Announcing on Wednesday that Hamas will be releasing the bodies of four hostages, including the two young Bibas children, Sky News Australia anchor Chris Kenny teared up, showing the deep impact felt by those who knew their story around the world. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Ben Edidin contributed to this report.