IAF strikes down drone above Gaza, police search for axe attacker in Jerusalem

Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for the release of Gaza hostages on November 25, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

If phase two of the Gaza hostage release deal proceeds, the war will end, and the Religious Zionism party will leave the government, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Moshe Solomon said in an interview with Radio North on Monday.

"So it won't proceed," he said.

"We understand that the government recognizes the magnitude of this moment, the extraordinary opportunity for a national right-wing government in light of the unprecedented opportunity we have with the US,” he added.

“I expect [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and cabinet to fulfil their commitment where we complete phase 1 of the deal and act with military force against the Hamas terror organization. I believe this is how we can bring back the hostages who are there. Currently, phase 1 has ended with everything that was promised, despite Hamas's violations."