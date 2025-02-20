IAF strikes down drone above Gaza, police search for axe attacker in Jerusalem
Bodies of slain hostages Oded Lifshitz, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas to be returned • IDF kills three armed terrorists near Jenin
'If phase two happens, we will leave the government,' Religious Zionism leader says
Religious Zionism party threatens to leave the government if phase two of the hostage deal proceeds, as leader MK Moshe Solomon says war must resume within 42 days to maintain coalition stability.
If phase two of the Gaza hostage release deal proceeds, the war will end, and the Religious Zionism party will leave the government, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Moshe Solomon said in an interview with Radio North on Monday.
"So it won't proceed," he said.
"We understand that the government recognizes the magnitude of this moment, the extraordinary opportunity for a national right-wing government in light of the unprecedented opportunity we have with the US,” he added.
“I expect [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and cabinet to fulfil their commitment where we complete phase 1 of the deal and act with military force against the Hamas terror organization. I believe this is how we can bring back the hostages who are there. Currently, phase 1 has ended with everything that was promised, despite Hamas's violations."Go to the full article >>
IAF strikes down drone crossing into Gaza from Israel
The IAF struck down a drone that was crossing from Israeli territory into Southern Gaza, the military announced Wednesday night.
The drone was monitored throughout its flight, and the IAF also struck several suspects who were seen collecting the drone in the Gaza Strip.
The military has recently identified several attempts to smuggle weapons into Gaza using drones, and security forces are currently working to locate the suspects who sent the drone in order to bring them to justice.Go to the full article >>
'It is as if I am still being held hostage,’ says freed Iair Horn on captive brother
Argentina has been actively working to secure the release of its nationals held by Hamas since the October 7 attack, in which dozens of foreign nationals were kidnapped.
“If my brother doesn’t get out, if the others don’t get out, it is as if I am still being held hostage,” recently freed Argentine hostage Iair Horn said in an emotional plea on Wednesday, calling for the release of his brother and other captives still held in Gaza.
In a video shared on social media by Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel, Axel Wahnish, Horn, who was held in Hamas captivity for 497 days, thanked Argentine President Javier Milei and the embassy for their efforts in securing his release but stressed that the work is not done.
Ambassador @axelwahnish visited Yair Horn in the hospital, who had been held hostage by Hamas terrorists for 497 days. pic.twitter.com/WANVsUvsZH— Rabbi Wahnish (@rabbiwahnish) February 19, 2025
Go to the full article >>
Manhunt in Jerusalem after axe attacker hacks Old City woman
The woman was attacked with an axe by a man who broke into her home, according to Rescue Judea and Samaria Without Borders.
A woman in her 50s was attacked in her home in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, Magen David Adom announced on Wednesday evening.
The woman was attacked with an axe by a man who broke into her home, according to Rescue Judea and Samaria Without Borders.
The woman was found in serious condition, with penetrating injuries to her upper body and limbs, according to the MDA statement.Go to the full article >>
Hamas to deliver bodies of Bibas family, Oded Lifshitz today
Red Cross calls for private, dignified handover • Herzog: This is a ‘wake-up call’ for Israel and the world
The remains of four Israeli hostages, including Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, are set to be returned to Israel on Thursday, marking a tragic milestone in the hostage crisis following the October 7 attacks.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 73 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal