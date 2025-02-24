'He missed my grape leaves': Grandmother of Omer Shem Tov says in interview

Recently released hostage Omer Shem Tov dreamt of eating his grandmother's grape leaves again while in captivity, his grandmother told Israel Hayom in an interview.

"He told me that he dreamt of eating my grape leaves," his grandmother, Sara Ashkenazi, said. "[He also said] that I hadn't changed - remained young and beautiful."

After a year and a half of being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, "He remains the same Omar, with the same smiles," Ashkenazi said. "He lost 13 kg, but we will surround him with warmth and love."

Who is Omer Shem Tov?

Omer Shem Tov, 22, has returned to Israel after 505 days in Hamas captivity. Former hostage Omer Shem Tov reunites with parents at first meeting point in Israel, February 22, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Shem Tov, who suffers from asthma and celiac disease, is receiving medical care at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where his family has prepared gluten-free meals to accommodate his condition.

Shem Tov's prolonged captivity raised concerns among his family and doctors, as it is believed he did not receive gluten-free food while in Gaza. This lack of appropriate nutrition may have exacerbated his condition, adding to the challenges of his recovery.

His family noted that they still do not know much about his condition, but they are supporting him as much as he needs and wants. "I wish all the other hostage families will also be blessed with this happiness," Ashkenazi concluded.