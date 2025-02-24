IDF unit has carried out dozens of penetrations deeper into Syria

The IDF on Monday said that Brigade 474 of Division 210 has carried out dozens of short penetrations deeper into Syria beyond the Israeli buffer zone within southern Syria.

In addition, the IDF released footage from one of its penetrations over the last week in which paratroopers seized guns, ammunition, and other military equipment that the old Syrian army left behind.

IDF Lt. Col. “H,” said that the IDF located the weapons inside a nearby house and that in other operations, his unit had located missiles, improvised explosives, armored personnel carriers, and even tanks.

According to the IDF, it continues to periodically locate and then either seize or destroy such weapons and equipment.

Further, the IDF said that its continued activities in and around the buffer zone in Syria add additional security for Israel generally, and especially for those living in the Golan. A rebel led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stands in the back of a vehicle in al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria November 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

Demand that southern Syria be demilitarized

The IDF's announcement came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that southern Syria be demilitarized, saying Israel will not accept the presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in southern Syria, nor of any other forces affiliated with the country's new regime.

It was possible that the IDF announcement was only approved given Netanyahu's decision to restart a public campaign on the question of Israeli-Syrian border security issues.

HTS took control of Damascus over December 7-8, ending around fifty years of rule by the Assad family, leading Netanyahu to order the IDF to enter and create a buffer zone in southern Syria.

The prime minister stated that Israel would maintain the buffer zone as long as necessary, while in the past, he said it would be until the end of 2025, and other defense sources have said Israel could remain there for years.

"We will not allow forces of the HTS or the new Syrian army to enter the territory south of Damascus. We demand full demilitarization of southern Syria, in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa, and Sweida," Netanyahu said.

“And we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze sect in southern Syria," he added.

Syria’s new ruler, Ahmer al-Sharaa, has committed multiple times to the 1974 Israel-Syria armistice while also demanding the IDF withdraw from Syria.

To date, there are signs that the EU may also pressure Israel to withdraw, but the Trump administration so far has given complete backing to Israel’s presence there.

Virtually all democratic countries are still waiting to see whether al-Sharaa will integrate more with the West and run his country democratically or whether he will lapse back into his habits from his background originally as a member of al-Qaeda.