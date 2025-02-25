Lapid's post-war plan leaves Egypt in charge of Gaza for 15 years

Egypt should assume responsibility for Gaza for 15 years in exchange for the erasure of its external debt, Opposition leader Yair Lapid posited in his Tuesday morning speech in Washington, DC before the conservative-leaning Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank.

According to Lapid's plan, which was presented for the first time Tuesday, the international community and its regional allies will cover Egypt's debts.

"During this period, Gaza will be rehabilitated, and conditions for self-governance will be created. Egypt will be the central player and oversee the reconstruction, which will further strengthen its economy," Lapid said in his speech.

Lapid reasoned that Israel wants to transfer control of Gaza to a non-Hamas entity capable of maintaining security, and that Gaza cannot be rebuilt without an authorized body to oversee the effort and maintain security, alongside the State of Israel.

Egypt will benefit, per Lapid, as its economy is on the verge of collapse and threatens the stability of the country and the entire Middle East.

"The external debt of $155 billion does not allow Egypt to rebuild its economy and strengthen its military," he said.

Lapid's vision sees Egypt taking control of the Gaza Strip through a UN Security Council resolution, including internal security and civilian management.

The control, according to Lapid, will be defined as "trusteeship" with the goal of transferring Gaza to the Palestinian Authority after a process of reform and reduction of extremism, with measurable benchmarks.

The rehabilitation process will begin under Egyptian supervision, with Saudi Arabia and the Abraham Accords countries participating in working groups in the spirit of the Negev Forum.

The US will invest in Gaza in cooperation with Egypt, according to the plan set forth by US President Donald Trump.

The US will invest in Gaza in cooperation with Egypt, according to the plan set forth by US President Donald Trump.

Lapid's plan for Gaza residents

Under Lapid's plan, Egypt will allow any Gaza resident who wishes to leave and has a place to go to do so in an orderly manner.

Egypt will work to prevent arms smuggling into Gaza, destroy tunnels, and eliminate remaining terrorist infrastructure.

Lapid said an Egyptian-Israeli-American security mechanism will be established to address immediate threats.

According to Lapid's office, Lapid formulated this plan in recent months with the involvement of senior political and security officials.

The opposition leader presented the plan during his visit to the US to senior Trump administration officials at the White House and leading senators, according to Lapid's office.

Lapid's office described his offering as "a complementary plan to the principles presented by President Donald Trump in recent weeks."