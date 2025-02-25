Edan Alexander's mom says Trump understands how to get hostage deal done

Israel must seize the opportunity created by President Donald Trump to bring the remaining hostages home, Yael Alexander, mother of 21-year-old American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, said Tuesday.

The Alexander family has resisted calling the part of the deal that would bring Edan, part of the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, home along with other captive soldiers as "phase two."

"Now, we don't see it as a phase. We see it as the way to bring our son home. It doesn't matter what you call it. It simply matters that there is an agreement to bring the remaining hostages home as soon as possible, Yael said. "Time is not on the hostage's side. That is why we are grateful for the leadership of President Trump."

Yael said from the beginning, Trump has understood "exactly how to get this deal done."

We are closer then ever to bringing them home

"We are closer to bringing them home than we have been at any point in the last 508 days," Yael said. "508 days of darkness and uncertainty is too long. It's time to end it."