IDF soldiers file over 6,700 complaints in 2024, 55% deemed justified

Some 6,777 complaints were filed by IDF soldiers to the soldiers' Ombudsman in 2024, of which 55% were deemed to be justified, according to the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The findings were part of the report submitted by the soldiers' Omubsdman to Defense Minister Israel Katz and the Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee.

The number of complaints filed in 2024 rose by 18% in comparison to the previous year. The main issues referred to reserve soldiers who wished to be exempt from duty or switch to a combat unit or regarded a lack of shelters and inadequate living conditions.

In addition, the report addressed the refusal of women who were designated for security service to serve as IDF observers.

2024 saw a surge of 88% of complaints filed by reserve soldiers and a 13% rise of conscripted soldiers, while there was a decrease of 22% by career soldiers. IDF troops operate in the West Bank. February 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Core issues addressed in report

When breaking down the complaints by category, some 3,376 complaints were submitted by conscripted soldiers, 1,342 by reservists, 694 by career soldiers, and 793 by those designated for security service, according to the report.

The report also noted that in 2024, a number of issues were addressed, such as medical care, salary rights, and service conditions.