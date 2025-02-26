Sheba Medical Center ranked 8th best hospital in the world

Newsweek published its annual ranking of the world's best hospitals this week, with Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer climbing to 8th place this year. Last year, the hospital ranked 9th, and the year before that, it was in 10th place.

Sheba Medical Center has once again secured its place among the world's top hospitals. The prestigious annual ranking by Newsweek, conducted in collaboration with the global statistics portal Statista, evaluates medical centers worldwide based on surveys and scientific achievements.

This year, Sheba rose to 8th place, marking the seventh consecutive year it has been recognized among the top hospitals and reinforcing its status as a leading representative of Israel’s healthcare system on the international stage.

The Newsweek ranking assesses major hospitals worldwide that provide high-quality medical care. The evaluation is based on a combination of extensive online surveys completed by tens of thousands of doctors from 30 different countries, results from patient satisfaction surveys, and various hospital quality indicators, such as treatment standards, hygiene measures, patient safety, and wait times. An ambulance is seen at the entrance to the emergency room of Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, July 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RAMI AMICHAY)

Worldwide rankings

The 2025 ranking includes leading hospitals from 30 countries, including the United States, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Brazil, India, Spain, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Israel, and Singapore.

As Israel’s largest hospital and one of the biggest in the Middle East, Sheba spans 840 acres and employs approximately 10,000 staff members. With over 1,900 beds, the medical center accommodates around 2 million patient visits annually.

Sheba’s rise in the rankings this year is largely attributed to its central role in treating the majority of Israel’s war casualties and caring for hostages released from Hamas captivity.

The hospital has emerged as a key player in economic growth, with its innovative medical technologies being sold to leading global pharmaceutical and medical device companies for approximately $1 billion.

Sheba is also undergoing a groundbreaking transformation into an AI-driven medical center, further enhancing its impact on the global healthcare landscape.

Three additional Israeli hospitals made it to the Newsweek rankings: Ichilov Hospital is in 60th place, Rabin Medical Center is in 122nd place, and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital reached 242nd place in the global ranking out of approximately 2,400 hospitals from 30 countries.