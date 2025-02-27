Mothers face harm to mental health, employment, finances amid Israel-Hamas War - WIZO poll

Some 51% of mothers reported that their mental and emotional status has worsened since the outbreak of the Israel- Hamas War, according to a new poll completed by the Rushnik Institute for the Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO).

Just over 40% reported that their financial situation has worsened, and 29% reported that their children's emotional status has deteriorated.

Additionally, 19% reported that their employment has been harmed.

Just a quarter (25%) of the mothers sought treatment from a phycologist or other professional, the poll found.

The poll also found evidence suggesting significant gaps between the needs of the mothers and existing resources. Woman calculating sums (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Gaps between the needs of mothers and existing resources

While 43% of mothers said that they need financial aid, 36% said they need emotional aid, 27% need help managing their household, 26% need help with childcare, and 8% need medical help; much smaller proportions of mothers reported receiving help.

Just 4% of mothers said they got help from government ministries, and 7% said that municipal authorities helped them.

Most support (54%) came from family and friends. Some 17% of women reported that they got help from their workplace, and 15% got help from virtual communities.

The poll also focused on the impact of the reserve duty of a partner on mothers, noting that 21% of the mothers reported their partner had been drafted to reserves.

Families of reservists reported higher levels of harm, with 55% of mothers whose partners have been called to reserves reporting emotional or mental harm and 24% reporting harm to employment.

Among mothers who served in reserves - some 8%, according to the poll - harm was even more severe.

Some 31% reported harm to their employment, and 20% reported that the health of their child deteriorated (compared to 4% among mothers who did not serve in the reserves).

Dealing with strength

In spite of the difficulties, some 41% said that they have a great deal of strength to continue handling the challenges of the security situation in the future, and 37% say they have some strength to continue.

"A trend of the prices paid by mothers in the war can be identified in the poll," said WIZO Manager of the Department of the Advancement of the Status of Women, Rebecca Neuman.

"WIZO is running a support network which includes workshops for families of reservists, but it is not enough. The home front needs ongoing support, just like the front lines."

WIZO has also run a series of events and provided additional services to support families of reservists, evacuees, and more, the organization said.

The poll was conducted among a representative sample of 600 mothers between the ages of 20 and 55 who each have at least one child under age 18 and/or are pregnant.