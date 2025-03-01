'I still can't process that I'm here': Alexander Troufanov speaks publicly for the first time

Former hostage Alexander Sasha Troufanov spoke publicly for the first time on Saturday evening in a video after being released from Hamas captivity on February 15.

"I still can't process that I'm here and there are still people who haven't returned," he said. "Being held captive is simply an insane psychological game. The thought that stays with you is that, 'if I don't get out in this deal, there probably won't be another deal for me to get out in.'"

Troufanov is seen sitting in the video next to two empty chairs that have posters of his friends Ariel and David Cunio on them. "It's hard for me to think that... that my friends who are sitting here to my right and left, I won't see them again," he said. "This... this is something that overwhelms me a lot right now. That they are here beside me and they're not... they're just pictures and they're not real people, it's something that is difficult for me. And I'm sure it's more difficult for their families."

"Suddenly now I also feel how it feels to be a family whose loved ones are there in Gaza," he continued. "It's something that...I thought when I was there that it wasn't very easy but suddenly it overwhelms me and I realize how difficult it is. And I don't...I don't...I don't wish for anyone to feel this way. Isn't it time to release the people there? The people who are still alive. The people who pray so much to return home."

Troufanov begged the public in his video to not allow feelings of revenge, anger and rage get in the way of unity and brotherhood. "When I talk about bringing back the hostages, I'm talking about everyone, both the living and the deceased. Every family wants closure, and it's not something that you can simply ignore. We have to fight for everyone the same way!"

Ending the video with a smile

Troufanov ended his video speech with a smile and thanked the public for helping and hoping for his return home. "I am here because of you, and whether it's that you helped my mom so much and my loved ones to hold themselves together, I truly...I will never be able to repay you for what you did for me. And it moved me so much and still moves me to know that so many people cared about me returning home. Thank you!"