Katz: Lack of settlements led to security deterioration in Samaria

Settlements must be built not only for ideological purposes but for security needs, Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the Samaria Settlements Leadership Conference last week.

Speaking to a crowd at the sixth-annual Jerusalem-based conference organized by the Settlements Division of the Samaria Regional Council, Katz blamed an increased security issue in the northern West Bank on a lack of settlements in the area.

The conference assembled around 200 settlement leaders, including committee heads, community representatives, and social coordinators, for discussions on governance, security, and regional development.

"The commanders in refugee camps in northern Samaria tell me that the security problem developed because there is no Jewish settlement here," Katz said. "Settlement has a dual role: both ideological and security-related."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan referred to Judea and Samaria as "Israel's bulletproof vest."

Security concerns in Judea and Samaria

Ahead of the conference, Dagan and Katz met to discuss pressing security and settlement issues.

"I personally visited the Jenin refugee camp twice, as well as Tulkarem, to assess the situation firsthand," Katz said. "I asked commanders why such a severe security problem developed in northern Samaria, and they gave me a crucial answer: because there is no Jewish settlement here. For six to seven years, we hardly operated in the area, which allowed terrorist organizations to establish themselves.

"When I asked how the situation compares to other areas, the commanders said that in places with Jewish settlements, the IDF operates continuously, preventing the buildup of terrorist infrastructure," he added. "Settlements in Judea and Samaria are the protective shield for all Israeli population centers. This means they serve both an ideological purpose—holding onto the land of our ancestors—and a security role in ensuring stability."

Katz praised Dagan’s advocacy for settlement expansion and strengthened ties with US officials.

"Yossi Dagan and his team tirelessly work to develop Samaria and promote international advocacy," Katz said. "Your work is important—continue to win hearts and explain the cause beyond Israel's borders. You have a significant role in shaping the future of settlement and the state."

Dagan, who is vocal in his advocacy for expanding Jewish communities in the West Bank, placed emphasis on Katz’s statements.

"When people visit Samaria, both from Israel and abroad, they realize just how small Israel is," Dagan said. "More than ever, we understand that settlement in Samaria is historical justice and Israel’s bulletproof vest—literally. It fulfills the vision of the prophets, embodies Zionism, and serves as Israel’s defensive shield, ensuring the country’s survival."