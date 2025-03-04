Israel Police arrest two in Jerusalem for incitement, terror support

Israel Police arrested two on suspicion of incitement and support of terror, the police said Tuesday.

One of the suspects, a resident of Jerusalem's Old City, was arrested after writing “May god have mercy on your soul" next to a picture of terrorists who police say carried out deadly attacks.

Police added that the suspect had other online posts encouraging terrorism.

The other suspect, a resident of east Jerusalem, was arrested after posting a video of al-Aqsa Mosque accompanied by an audio of a Hamas spokesperson "inciting and encouraging acts of terrorism," police said. Images of the suspects' online posts, identified by the Jerusalem District's Strategic Digital Operations Unit (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Online incitement

While investigating this case, police said they found additional cases of online incitement.

"The Israel Police will not allow any individual or group to disrupt public order—especially during the month of Ramadan.

We remain committed to preventing incitement and support for terrorism, utilizing all available technological and operational capabilities," Israel Police said, adding that "anyone attempting to undermine security will be dealt with as a priority target.

The court extended the detention of both this week.