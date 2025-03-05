‘Gov’t, IDF – you will not bury our children’: Hostage families call for Kirya protest

Hostage families called on the public to join them in blocking the Kirya military headquarters Saturday night in what they called “Operation Surround the Kirya.”

“And a nation will stand, brokenhearted but breathing, for the implementation of the agreement,” Kulanu Hatufim, a group of hostage families and activists who regularly protest at Begin Gate, said on Wednesday.

“We will send a clear message to the government and the [IDF] chief of staff – you will not bury our children,” said Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is still held hostage in Gaza.

“We are in emergency. It is money time for the Israeli public – a moment before [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu goes back to war to bury the hostages in the tunnels,” she added.

“Everything we were afraid of and warned about is happening. Netanyahu is breaking the agreement and dragging us back to war. Even the army is already preparing,” she added. Tel Aviv protest calls for the release of all remaining hostages, now 512 days in captivity, March 1, 2025. (credit: Dana Reany)

Zangauker added that Israelis “must not let this happen,” saying that reality has shown that war does not bring the hostages home, it kills them.

'All at once, bring them back'

“Only an agreement for all of them, all at once, will bring them back,” she said.

“I address the citizens of Israel, you who give us strength and accompany us in this nightmare, we need you all with us now.”

She called on the public to join her and the other families in stepping up the fight to bring the hostages home.

"After the protest [outside the Kirya] we will go on 'Operation Surround the Kirya' – the place from which Netanyahu will direct the renewal of the war and cabinet meetings. We will sit together outside the gates, and we will not move."

“We will not stop, and we will not let up until an agreement has been undertaken in full. And this time, everyone all at once,” she added.

Multiple protest and civil society organizations joined the call for the protest, including Standing Together, the Hi-Tech Protest, Crime Minister, Changing Direction, The Academia Protest, Unxeptable, and around 20 others.