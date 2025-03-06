Yair Netanyahu: Israeli media is ‘so radical, North Korea could take lessons’

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sharply criticized the Israeli media in a wide-ranging interview on Standpoint, a podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman.

"The legacy media in Israel is so radical that North Korean television could take lessons from them in how to produce propaganda," Netanyahu said, accusing mainstream outlets of bias and political manipulation.

He argued that Israeli media outlets have long targeted his father and his family, portraying them in a negative light while actively shaping public discourse to align with left-wing interests.

"Until recently, there was no conservative media in Israel whatsoever. Unlike in America, which has Fox News and Newsmax, Israel’s media landscape was entirely dominated by the left," he said. "Now, there’s Channel 14, but it operates with a fraction of the resources that other networks have."

According to his website, Groisman hosts his weekly podcast, Standpoint, to provide “enlightening insight into world politics.” Groisman is a former Mayor of Bal Harbour, Florida, writer, practicing attorney, government affairs consultant, and public speaker. Gabe is also an avid activist within the Jewish community. (L-R) Standoint podcast host Gabe Groisman and Yair Netanyahu. (credit: Screenshot/YouTube, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Media bias, October 7, and global reaction

Netanyahu tied his media criticism to the events of October 7 and the war against Hamas, claiming that the same outlets that previously worked to undermine his father’s leadership continue to shape the international narrative against Israel.

"After 9/11, the world stood behind America, but just a few weeks after October 7, the world started attacking Israel," he said. "Even on the day of the attack, before Israel had retaliated, there were pro-Palestinian rallies celebrating the massacre."

He suggested that media bias, both in Israel and internationally, played a role in shifting global opinion against Israel so quickly.

"The people controlling the narrative—whether in Israel, the US, or Europe—aren't just against Netanyahu. They're against the entire idea of a strong Israel." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

‘Deep state’ influence and radicalization on campuses

Netanyahu also spoke about what he sees as the growing alignment between radical left-wing groups and Islamist movements, particularly on university campuses.

"We see it in the US, where pro-Palestinian activists are burning not just Israeli flags, but American flags as well," he said. "And this isn’t just happening in America. Israeli universities have the same problem."

He alleged that much of the radicalization is foreign-funded.

"The biggest private donor to elite American universities is Qatar," he claimed. "They’re deliberately pushing anti-Western, anti-Christian, and anti-Israel propaganda to weaken American society from within."

Netanyahu further alleged that USAID, a US government agency, had been involved in funding radical protests inside Israel.

"We saw similarities between the BLM riots in America and the protests in Israel—same slogans, same funders, same agenda," he said.

Looking ahead, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s three main objectives in Gaza: eliminating Hamas, securing the release of hostages, and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten Israel.

"We will never give up on these three goals," he said. "And I think it will be much easier to achieve them under Trump’s leadership."

He also backed Trump’s suggestion of relocating Palestinians from Gaza, arguing that Arab countries should take them in.

"During the Ukraine war, millions of civilians left the war zone," he said. "Why can’t the Palestinians do the same? There are 50 Muslim-majority countries and 22 Arab countries. Why do they have to stay in Gaza?"

Netanyahu concluded by warning that Israel’s fight against Hamas is part of a larger struggle against radical Islam.

"Israel is just the front line," he said. "If Hamas succeeds, their next target will be Europe. And after that, the US."