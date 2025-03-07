Israeli troops escort hundreds of hassidic pilgrims to rabbi's tomb inside Lebanon

Israeli security forces approved and secured the pilgrimage of hundreds of ultra-Orthodox hassidic Jews to the tomb of Rav Ashi, located along the northern Lebanese border, Army Radio and the Lebanese National News Agency reported on Friday morning.

The pilgrims were reportedly escorted by IDF soldiers early on Friday morning to hold the Shacharit prayer at the site of the tomb, located along the Blue Line.

לראשונה: מאות חסידים הגיעו לפנות בוקר להתפלל את תפילת שחרית בקבר רב אשי, במובלעת בשטח לבנון, באישור צה״ל ותחת אבטחה צה״לית pic.twitter.com/yfs8c6cSK2 — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) March 7, 2025

Rav Ashi was a fourth-century Bayblonian rabbi traditionally thought to have been among the first editors and compilers of the Bayblonian Talmud. Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray at the tomb of Rav Ashi,on the Israeli border with Lebanon, March 7, 2025 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Israeli forces previously denied illegal attempts to cross border

Last month, Israel Police detained dozens of Hassidic Jews attempting to illegally cross the border to visit the rabbi's gravesite.

On February 16, The Jerusalem Post previously reported that Israel Police received a complaint from IDF officials that 20 Israelis affiliated with the Breslov haredi movement attempted to enter Lebanon in order to visit the gravesite. Police detained eight of the individuals at Kiryat Shmona police station for questioning.

Three days later, police arrested four men who had hurled stones at security forces who came to disperse another group of Hassidic Jews attempting to cross the border.