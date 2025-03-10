Morocco adds three Jewish monuments to national heritage list

The Morrocan Ministry of Culture officially listed three Jewish monuments from the city of Asillah on the country's national heritage list, a February 20 announcement said.

The monuments include the Kahal Synagogue, Assilah's historic Jewish cemetery, and a mikveh and oven attached to the synagogue.

The Kahal Synagogue was built in 1824 but remained dilapidated and abandoned for years. It was rebuilt and reopened in 2022, along with the mikveh and hammam.

Moroccan Jewish community submits request

The addition of the sites to the heritage list comes after the Morrocan Jewish community submitted a request to have the venues recognized as official historical places in January 2024.

This decision places these monuments under the protection of a local law that concerns the historic conservation of monuments, sites, inscriptions, art objects, and antiquities.