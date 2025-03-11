Attackers are using dating app Grindr to target LGBT Israelis

Attackers are using the popular dating app Grindr to target members of the queer community in the general Haifa area, an Israeli LGBT organization said.

Israeli LGBT task force the Aguda reported that there was a significant uptick in attempted lynchings and stabbings that used the popular dating app Grindr to target LGBT people in the North.

According to reports, attackers are creating fake profiles to arrange meetings in remote locations, where victims are ambushed. Some have been assaulted with sharp weapons, with certain cases escalating to what has been described as attempted lynchings.

The Aguda has documented at least ten such incidents in recent months, raising concerns that the attackers remain at large. Two recent cases, both reported in late February, involved stabbings and attempted murder. However, some victims have chosen not to report the attacks, making it harder for authorities to track down those responsible. The Aguda is calling on anyone affected to file complaints with the police, stressing that each report could help prevent further violence.

The Aguda and the Israel Internet Association have issued warnings following multiple incidents, primarily in Haifa and the Krayot region.

In response, the organizations have released safety guidelines for those using dating apps. The LGBTQ+ rainbow flag is seen flying along with the flag of Israel during Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem, May 30, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Safety advisory

Users are urged to be cautious of profiles without photos or with images that appear fake or edited. Other warning signs include individuals who refuse to send an updated photo, speak on the phone, or join a video call. A last-minute location change to a secluded area is also considered a red flag.

The organizations advise meeting only in well-lit, public locations and informing a friend of meeting details in advance. Taking a screenshot of chat conversations before meeting—especially in spontaneous cases—is also recommended. If anything seems suspicious, users are encouraged to block and report the profile.

Anyone who has experienced an attack or threat is urged to contact the police and The Aguda’s confidential support hotline. Reports can be filed anonymously and may assist in stopping further attacks.