Opposition MKs file over 70,000 reservations in attempt to delay judicial reform bill

Members of Knesset from the opposition filed an unprecedented number of over 70,000 reservations to a controversial bill proposal to change the makeup of the committee responsible for appointing Israel’s judges, which the coalition intends to pass into law in the coming weeks.

The exact number of reservations, 71,023, which can be construed as 7/10/23, or October 7, 2023, is intended "to illustrate the absurdity of promoting controversial legislation during a war, while hostages are still in Hamas captivity," the MKs said in a statement.

The MKs were Gilad Kariv from the Democrats party, and Karin Elharrar and Yoav Segalovitz from Yesh Atid.

The Knesset Constitution Committee it set to commence voting on the bill. Once approved in the committee, it heads to the Knesset plenum for final voting, after which it will become law. The coalition hopes to pass it into law before the Knesset heads for its Passover recess beginning on April 2.

The committee must vote on all reservations, but the committee’s legal team will likely enable them to be grouped together in order to save time. Still, the voting could take days, and the opposition’s goal is to delay it as soon as possible. MK Gilad Kariv attends a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on October 15, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The proposal is a watered-down version of a highly contentious bill at the heart of the judicial reforms in 2023. The watered-down version was first presented on January 9 as a “compromise” between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and earned the support of two bereaved fathers, former minister Yizhar Shai and former Fire and Rescue Service head Dedi Simchi. Shai last week reneged on his support of the bill.

The Judicial Selection Committee’s makeup since Israel’s foundation has included nine members – three High Court judges, two ministers, two members of Knesset (traditionally one coalition and one opposition), and two representatives of the Israel Bar Association (IBA). According to the new proposal, the two IBA members will be replaced by two lawyers, one appointed by the coalition and the other by the opposition.

In addition, according to the proposal, the majority necessary for high court appointments will revert back to 5-4 instead of the current 7-2. However, every high court appointment will require the agreement of at least one representative from the opposition and one from the coalition. Appointments to all other judicial brackets will require approval of one member of the coalition, one from the opposition, and one of the judges.

The proposal also includes a mechanism to prevent a deadlock in high court appointments. If a year passes with at least two vacancies, the coalition and opposition will each propose three candidates, out of which the other side must choose one (along with the judges). Finally, the law will only apply beginning with the next Knesset.

Proponents of the bill argued that it was a worthy compromise, since it did not give the coalition total power over judicial appointments, and will only apply in the next Knesset. However, its detractors, including the opposition, the Attorney-General's Office, and a wide array of civil society organizations, argued that increasing political involvement in the judicial selection process will negatively affect the court's independence, as judicial appointments will become part of political negotiations; that the "deadlock" mechanism incentivizes the government to delay appointments in order to eventually force the opposition to choose one of its candidates; that it unnecessarily gave politicians veto power over appointments to lower courts, which could delay appointments and prefer political alignment over professionalism; and that now was not the time to return to the judicial reforms.

Kariv said in a statement, "The proposed law to change the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee is at the heart of the judicial overhaul.

Kariv claimed that Levin, Saar, and Rothman had “deceived the Israeli public when they talked about legislation by broad consensus.”

'An extreme and unbalanced legistlation'

“In practice, it is extreme and unbalanced legislation that poses a real threat to the independence of the courts and grants the Minister of Justice dramatic control over the selection of judges,” Kariv continued.

He concluded, “We will continue to use all parliamentary tools at our disposal to delay and disrupt this dangerous legislation and send a clear message that even in the midst of the war, the judicial overhaul will face fierce opposition."