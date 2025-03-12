Israel Police rescue monkey in open area near Rahat

Israel Police officers rescued a monkey that was found in an open area on Tuesday near Rahat, the largest Bedouin town in Israel, located to the north of Beersheba.

Over recent weeks, at least seven monkeys, as well as a lion cub, have been found and transferred to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority for further treatment and medical examinations.

These animals have been held illegally, and police utilized intelligence information, including monitoring social media videos, to locate the animals.

Police officers in Tel Sheva stand with the rescued injured monkey, March 11, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Widespread effort to locate wild animals

These operations come as part of a widespread effort by the police to locate wild animals held illegally by civilians.