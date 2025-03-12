Indictment filed against Bnei Sakhnin stadium announcer Saeed Hasanein

The State Attorney filed an indictment against journalist and Bnei Sakhnin stadium announcer, Saeed Hasanein, the office said on Wednesday, following two interviews in which he expressed anti-Israel remarks.

The indictment charged Hasanein with contact with a foreign agent, identification with a terror group, and destruction of evidence.

In February, Hasanein was arrested following comments he made on Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV in which he praised the terror group and referred to the IDF as "the enemy army."

An additional part of the indictment regarded Hasanein's September interview with a channel named Qudsuna following the elimination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hasanein noted the terror group chief "wished to die as a martyr, and he died a martyr. He spoke many times about moving between hiding places not out of fear of death—we seek to be martyrs—but in order not to grant the enemy a victory."

Police arrest Saeed Hasanein. (Police Spokesperson's Unit).

Hasanein also praised Nasrallah as "a first-tier leader, a devout man, a fighter who believed in justice, in the Palestinian cause, and in the Arab cause."

Following the February interview, police raided Hasanein's home and arrested him.

Hasanein's investigation was conducted on the basis of suspicions that he had shared, praised, and identified with a terror group in public and had contact with a foreign entity since the TV channel with which he conducted the interview was outlawed in Israel, the police noted.

"We will not tolerate any form of incitement or support for terrorist organizations," head of Police Northern District Assistant-Chief Meir Eliyahu said.

"We will not tolerate any form of incitement or support for terrorist organizations," head of Police Northern District Assistant-Chief Meir Eliyahu said.

"Anyone involved in such offenses will bear the consequences in accordance with the law," he added.

Hasanein's February interview

In his Al-Aqsa TV interview, Saeed Hasanein noted, "There are weak-minded individuals who join the enemy army, serving the occupation. Hamas wants to send a message to Palestinians of ‘historic Palestine’ – or, as they are called, Israeli Arabs – that they should reconsider joining the occupation forces.

"Anyone contemplating enlisting should think a million times about the implications of their actions and whether they are sacrificing their conscience, morality, and faith," he added.

Following his comments, Bnei Sakhnin fired Hasanein from his role. The Government Press Office also announced that Hasanein’s press credentials would be revoked, pending a formal hearing.