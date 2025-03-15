Israeli high school students launch nine miniature satellites into space in 'Tevel 2' project

Nine miniature satellites developed by Israeli high school students were launched into space on Saturday as part of the Tevel 2 project. The satellites, designed and constructed by students from across the country, entered low Earth orbit at approximately 500 km after being launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from the US Space Force Base in California.

One of the satellites was developed by Druze students and is the first of its kind. The launch took place as a delegation of Syrian Druze sheikhs visited Israel.

The Tevel 2 project, with a budget of NIS 10.5 million, was initiated by the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry in collaboration with Tel Aviv University and nine local authorities. The program includes the establishment of satellite communication stations, enabling students to monitor mission data and oversee operations.

Brig.-Gen. (res.) Uri Oron, director of the Israel Space Agency, described the project as a step forward in science and education.

"The Tevel 2 project is a testament to the power of Israeli innovation," Oron said. "We are witnessing a winning combination of scientific excellence, technological education, and societal integration. These satellites will not only provide crucial scientific data but also serve as an inspiration for the next generation of Israeli space scientists." Tevel 2 satellites, which were transferred to the US for launch. (credit: RONEN HORESH/GPO)

Satellite missions

In addition to research missions – such as measuring cosmic radiation and its effects on electronic components – each satellite carries a commemorative mission in memory of the fallen from October 7 and the Israel-Hamas War. As part of this mission, the satellites will transmit a telemetry signal with the names of the fallen, and the data will be displayed on the Israel Space Agency's website.

Prof. Meir Ariel, head of the Center for Space Engineering at Tel Aviv University’s Faculty of Engineering, explained the research objectives.

"The satellite constellation is designed to measure cosmic radiation in orbit," Ariel explained. "Cosmic radiation consists of highly energetic particles (mainly protons) originating from our sun as well as deep-space events such as supernova explosions.

“Life on Earth is relatively protected from this radiation thanks to the planet's magnetic field and atmosphere, but in space, it poses significant risks to astronauts' health aboard spacecraft and affects the performance of electronic systems in satellites."

The Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister, Gila Gamliel, stated that the Tevel 2 project represents the pinnacle of Israeli innovation, combining scientific and technological education.

She also highlighted the role of young people in the project.

"This is an especially emotional moment for me – to see young men and women from all sectors of Israeli society working together, turning a dream into reality, and making history in space," she said.

"What these talented students have accomplished is nothing short of amazing – they have built the largest Israeli satellite constellation ever launched. I am particularly proud of the first-ever Druze satellite and the moving commemorative mission of the Sha'ar HaNegev satellite.

“Our significant investment in this initiative is not just an investment in technology – it is an investment in you, the next generation of Israeli space scientists and future engineers," the minister concluded.

The satellites are expected to operate for approximately three years. The project serves as an inspiration for the next generation of space engineers and scientists in Israel, symbolizing the country’s commitment to bridging social gaps and empowering its youth.