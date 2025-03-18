Sanctions against haredi draft dodgers must be enforced, attorney general warns

Sanctions against haredi draft-dodgers must be enforced in order to fill IDF manpower needs, Deputy Attorney-General Gil Limon wrote in a letter to Defense Ministry legal advisor Hila Erlich-Amar on Tuesday morning.

Limon reiterated messages from previous letters, that there were sanctions that the government could enforce immediately, and that did not require any change in legislation.

These included revocation of benefits in the housing sector, such as assistance with rent and home purchases, which are dependent on Housing Ministry regulations; revocation of benefits from the Economy Ministry for small and medium-sized businesses; and the conditioning of property tax discounts on the applicant not being a draft dodger.

"According to the data presented by the military, in the absence of effective enforcement measures, the enlistment rate among this group is negligible,” Limon wrote. “As a result, the burden of military service, stemming from the demands of the war, falls heavily on those serving in active duty and reserves.” Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 27, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Limon continued, “Beyond being a severe violation of equality, the military faces a significant shortage of the manpower required to carry out its missions. The systematic and widespread evasion of the obligation for military service thus harms the security of the state."

Lack of success with conscription orders

The letter came after IDF data in early March revealed that just 177 out of the 10,000 conscription orders sent to haredim (ultra-Orthodox) since July 2024 – less than 2% – have begun their military service.

According to the data, the IDF has sent out 2,231 final summons to people who did not adhere to the initial order before arrest warrants are issued.

The IDF has also issued 1,066 arrest warrants as well as officially declared 265 people as draft dodgers, according to the data. An additional approximately 500 are being processed.

The IDF has also begun sending a new batch of 14,000 draft orders. 5,000 new orders were sent out on March 13; some 5,000 more are expected on April 6; and 4,000 more on May 4.