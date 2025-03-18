Ceasefire allowed Hamas to enrich itself, expert says

The hostage-ceasefire deal signed between Israel and Hamas constituted a key opportunity for the terror group to secure substantial economic benefits, Eyal Ofer, an expert on Hamas's economy, said on Tuesday.

“Economically, Hamas took advantage of the ceasefire to enrich itself and prepare for the next round. Israel allowed Qatar to transfer 978 fuel tankers into Gaza, containing tens of millions of liters worth over NIS 1 billion to Hamas.”

He explained that Hamas has strategically stored most of this fuel in large tanks at the power station in Nuseirat, assuming Israel will refrain from striking the facility.

“If they manage to sell all this fuel at current Gaza prices—which will take time—they could use the revenue to pay salaries for 40,000 operatives for an entire year and still have money left over. Fuel in Gaza is currently sold for NIS 25-50 per liter.”

Ofer also highlighted how Hamas has repurposed civilian equipment and supplies brought into Gaza for military preparations. "They used tractors imported from Egypt to clear roads and pathways. For instance, they removed roadblocks on the Netzarim axis, enabling the movement of vehicles that had not undergone security checks. No one knows what passed through there. They also repurposed unexploded Israeli bombs with military-grade explosives to manufacture numerous IEDs."

According to him, Hamas will not be deterred by heavy civilian losses in the Gaza Strip as long as it is able to incur harm to Israel and, as such, claim victory, Ofer said.

"In their eyes, damaging IDF tanks and killing a few IDF soldiers, even at the cost of thousands of their own casualties, constitutes a victory," he noted.

"From their perspective, even if most of their members hide among the civilian population—having already switched from ceasefire uniforms to civilian clothing for battle—guerrilla warfare will continue.

Beyond the battlefield, Ofer noted that Hamas exploits the war for both psychological and financial gain.

According to Ofer, "The IDF should not rush into ground combat. It should use all available methods, and I’m not just referring to airstrikes or artillery. Evacuating civilians and cutting off fuel and water supplies in northern Gaza would force Hamas to withdraw southward. Hamas’s top priority is to maintain its military and governmental control over northern Gaza."

'Techonological superiority irrelevant'

In conclusion, Ofer stressed that the fight against Hamas is not just a military battle but primarily a struggle over perception and economics - an area where he believes Israel still faces challenges.

"We still don’t know how to fight an enemy like this. Our technological superiority is irrelevant. The battle is about perception," he said.

"Hamas wants to influence global public opinion, portraying the IDF as a cruel ‘occupier’ harming ‘civilians,'" Ofer said, adding that the terror group "wants to shape Arab public perception, presenting itself as a strong army capable of striking IDF tanks.

"Hamas wants to manipulate Israeli public opinion, using hostages in a cynical attempt to create internal divisions."