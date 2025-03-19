IDF officer fired after publicly rejecting continuation of fighting, criticizing leadership

An officer in the IDF’s intelligence branch has been removed from his reserve duty after a social media post that he refused to take part in a continuance of fighting, The Jerusalem Post confirmed Wednesday.

Michael Majer, an officer in intelligence, had written on X that he would not take part any continuance of action. His post criticized national leadership, stating that he was not going to obey decisions that he felt were contradictory to the best interest of the nation.

According to the IDF, Majer was permanently removed from his position on reserve duty.

“The thing that will most help protect my people now is to refuse to take part in the fighting in the service of a bunch of filthy traitors and in complete opposition to the interests of the people of Israel."

בעקבות הציוץ הזה הודיעו לי על הדחתי משירות מילואים.כמה דברים שחשוב לי להגיד לגבי זה:1. אני עומד מאחורי כל מילה שכתבתי בהקשר הזה, בציוץ הזה ובאחרים. כך אמרתי גם בשיחת ההדחה.2. תבינו, הדבר הכי קל עבור אנשים כמוני הוא להמשיך לציית. שירות המילואים והיותי קצין הם חלקים משמעותיים… https://t.co/7PlN8bIB0C — Michael Majer (@MichaelMajerIL) March 19, 2025

Risking everything by speaking out against gov't

Following the publication of his post, Majer emphasized that he made a difficult, personal decision to speak out as reservist, because it is a large part of his identity and social circle. He said that he stands behind every word he wrote, and even brought it up during his dismissal hearing.

“Every person must have red lines. As far as I am concerned, they were crossed a long time ago,” he wrote in response to his dismissal. “I will not take part in an action that is motivated by foreign interests and means abandoning the kidnapped to their deaths, sending soldiers to kill and be killed in vain, and continuing the multifaceted deterioration of the State of Israel. All of this under a regime that has long since lost all legitimacy and is solely for the preservation of its power.”

The removal of Majer came the day after an Israeli Air Force reservist was dismissed for a similar posting on social media, Israeli media reported. The IAF reservist navigator had written that they were fearful of the fate of the hostages and expressed extreme concern over efforts to fire Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and the attorney general.

These comments mimicked those of a pre-October 7 world, where hundreds of reservists threatened to not show up for duty in protest.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.