Return to Netzarim: IDF heads back to strategic corridor - analysis

The IDF launched a limited ground operation in Gaza on March 19, two days after the IDF again began airstrikes on Hamas. This comes after Hamas received two weeks of a free ceasefire and didn’t release any hostages. The IDF has regained control of certain areas in the Netzarim corridor, which is a region the IDF left during the first phase of the ceasefire.

This matters because the Netzarim corridor is key to cutting off Gaza City from central Gaza. Hamas controlled central Gaza and parts of Gaza City throughout the 15-month war that began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The IDF targeted the Netzarim corridor early in the ground offensive on October 27, 2023. This was the first operation the IDF did in Gaza. The IDF’s 36 Division rushed across the corridor to the sea, linking up with the 162nd Division coming from northern Gaza along the sea.

The Netzarim corridor is named after the former Jewish community of Netzarim that once existed in this area. This region remains largely open. The Salah al-Din road that comes from southern Gaza crosses the corridor and goes into Gaza City. Rashid road along the coast also crosses the corridor on the coast. These are the two main roads Israel would need to cut and control in order to cut off Gaza City from central and southern Gaza.

Hamas is strong in central Gaza. It controls Nuseirat, Bureij, Deir al-Balah, Maghazi, and all urban areas that have refugee camps. Hamas recruits young men from the camps. Hamas may have up to 25,000 fighters in Gaza, having recruited many in the last months. Hamas battalions suffered major losses between October and March 2024. IDF troops operate in the Netzarim Corridor on March 19, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

However, they rebuilt themselves. There are Hamas battalions in northern Gaza, including the Daraj Tuffah area of Gaza City. This is a historic area of Gaza City. Hamas controls the old city of Gaza and some of the environs. It has returned to Jabaliya and sent some people back to Beit Hanoun.

However, much of northern Gaza was destroyed in fighting between October and December 2024 when the IDF sent numerous brigades to clear Jabliya and other areas under the 162nd Division.

In 2024, when the IDF ran the Netzarim Corridor, it used an armored brigade and infantry brigade to control the area. These came under the command of the 252nd and 99th Divisions, who rotated every several months to control the area. In November, the 252nd left the corridor.

Limited new offensive

Now, it appears it will secure the area of the limited new offensive. The corridor is an open area, and the IDF improved it with a road that links Gate 96 west of Beeri to a road that leads to the Mediterranean. During the ceasefire from January 19 to March 17, there was supposed to be inspections on the Salah al-Din road so that Hamas could not move forces easily back and forth. It seems the inspectors have left.

The return to this area will make the IDF think twice about leaving again. In the 1970 film about US General George Patton, the general says, “I don't like paying for the same real-estate twice…” in reference to not having to retake an area already taken by military forces. The IDF no doubt doesn’t want to have to keep retaking Netzarim. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, the ceasefire deal brought 33 hostages home. Therefore, it was worth it. No,w it appears the IDF was able to return to part of this area again. It’s a key area. The IDF used to use this before 2005 to cut Gaza into pieces so that violence and terror could not easily spread from north to south.

Israel is waging a phased campaign in Gaza that began with precision strikes on the night of March 17. The strikes targeted numerous sites, including Hamas political and civil leaders. Now, the small ground offensive is another stage. There are other hints of things happening.

The IDF also said it has “decided that the Golani Brigade would be stationed in the Southern Command area and will remain ready for operations in the Gaza Strip.” Golani was part of the push on October 27, 2023 to take the corridor. This is hinting at more operations to come.